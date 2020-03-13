Bama Central
Raymond Hawkins Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball freshman forward/center Raymond Hawkins entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday afternoon.

Hawkins played in a total of six games in the 2019-2020 season, but only totaled five minutes of playing time between the six games. The forward was utilized only in the final minutes of play in all six of those games.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

This news comes just one day after the Alabama men's basketball season was ended just hours before it was scheduled to face Tennessee in the second round of the SEC tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

Following Thursday's developments, Hawkins posted a message of gratitude on social media:

Hawkins was coach Nate Oats' first high school signee after being named head coach last year.

Graduate-student guard James 'Beetle' Bolden is the only player to be leaving. Presuming that Hawkins will also be departing the team, the Crimson Tide now has two openings for scholarship offers.

