Recruiting Corner: JD Davison to Announce Over Weekend, Elite 2021 DE Names Alabama Among Finalists

Tyler Martin

As we mentioned in last week's Recruiting Corner, the University of Alabama football's program 2021 recruiting class is becoming a numbers game. 

With the Crimson Tide coaching staff hoping to continue to buff up its defensive line class, that already includes Tim Keenan, Monkell Goodwine, Damon Payne, and Anquin Barnes, another premier player in the trenches, who is Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, announced his top schools recently. 

J.T. Tuimoloau released his top seven and it includes Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. The state of Washington product is eyeing a February decision. 

Crimson Tide assistant Steve Sarkisian has west coast ties, and is using those to his advantage in the battle for Tuimoloau's services. Ohio State appears to be the team to beat, but no one needs 

Here is what SIAA had to say about the 6-foot-5, 280 pound prospect:

"If there was to be a high school-only draft, there wouldn’t be many selections before Tuimoloau heard his name called. He has the complete package up front at a priority position so elite in nature coaches can build the entire defense around it."

Switching over to the hardwood, Alabama is in a heated battle with in-state rival, Auburn, among others, over 2021 guard JD Davison, who is, considered by some, the Yellow Hammer State's best basketball prospect in recent memory. 

As a junior for Calhoun, the phenom average 30.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists on his way to a 2A state title. A decision is coming on Saturday at 5 p.m (CT), which is his 18th birthday, after having the original date of Oct. 31 pushed up. 

With the Crimson Tide landing Jusaun Holt last weekend, the addition of Davison would lay the groundwork for an outstanding 2021 recruiting class for coach Nate Oats and company. 

Another key target, 2021 wing Alex Fudge is set to announce his commitment on Oct. 10 and the Jacksonville, Fla. native has Alabama, Texas, LSU, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, UCF, and Florida among his top options.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

The excitement for hoops season continues...

