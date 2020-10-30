SI.com
Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Previewing 2021 S Sage Ryan's Decision

Tyler Martin

Could the University of Alabama be in store for more good news on the recruiting trail this weekend?

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, 2021 safety Sage Ryan will be announcing his commitment between the Crimson Tide and LSU on Saturday around noon (CT). 

The Lafayette, La. native and Lafayette Christian Academy product checks in at No. 90 on the SI99 and is the No. 4 rated nickel back. 

"Everything is so organized," Ryan told Bama Central of why he likes the Crimson Tide. "It is not just about football. They set you up for life after football. Even if you do not make it to the NFL, you are still going to be successful. The way they care about players. It is not all about winning championships which they do, but the players are the main priority."

Throughout the pandemic, Ryan has built a strong relationship with Alabama assistant Pete Golding and coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide has put an emphasis on the defensive backfield this class with the additions of Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Kaine Williams, Devonta Smith, Khyree Jackson, and Kadarius Calloway. 

If Ryan does indeed choose to take his talents to Tuscaloosa, it wouldn't be the first time Saban and company have snatched premier talent from the Bayou Bengals backyard, just think back to Landon Collins or Cam Robinson.

What's working in the Tigers favor for Ryan, is his family connections to LSU. His cousin, Kevin Faulk, played tailback for the school and is currently the running backs coach, while his uncle, Trev Faulk, who is a former Tigers linebacker. 

Especially during this cycle, Saban and his coaching staff have shown an ability to land elite talent at every must-need position and they are doing it by overcoming immense obstacles like no official visits due to the novel coronavirus and going into battleground states like Texas, Georgia, Florida, etc. and snagging those states' best. 

Check out what SIAA had to say about Ryan's game:

"Ryan can flash in the secondary like few others in the 2021 class from a speed and power standpoint. He has the instincts of a linebacker with the build and speed of a defensive back, making him a candidate for safety or nickel type roles in a modern defense. As his coverage consistency begins to match his pursuit of ball careers and thump on contact, he will make it hard on a defensive coordinator to keep him off the field in the SEC."

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.

