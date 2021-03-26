Recruiting Corner: UA Prospects Setting Up Official Visits

Alabama targets have begun setting up official visit dates, Crimson Tide assistant coaches offer two of Missouri's best and a 2022 defensive back names a top 11

There's an end in sight to the NCAA's recruiting dead period.

With it set to end on May 31, coaches and prospective student-athletes across the country are lining up dates in the summer for official visits to once again take place.

For starters, elite 2022 offensive lineman Tyler Booker has told multiple outlets that June 25 is the date he is eyeing to get to Tuscaloosa.

"For one, it is a NFL pipeline," the IMG Academy product previously told BamaCentral of what he likes about Alabama. "And two, to be able to play under Nick Saban would be a blessing. This the program that NFL teams want to model their programs after. In the NFL there is the 'Patriot Way', they have their own 'Alabama Way'."

Another Crimson Tide offensive line target for the 2022 class, Dayne Shor, took to social media to announce that he would be coming to the Capstone in the near future:

Texas A&M commit, defensive back Bobby Taylor announced previously this month on Twitter that he would taking his official visit to Alabama the weekend of June 11.

Crimson Tide commit, quarterback Ty Simpson is planning on being there as well, along with defensive end Jeremiah Alexander who de-committed from Alabama back in November of last year.

After a pause from in-person visits from March of 2020 til now, it sure is great to see some trips on the docket for high school prospects who have had this stripped away from them for far too long.

Meanwhile, the Alabama coaching staff sent out more offers this week, including one to Tristan Wilson, an offensive lineman from the state of Missouri.

Assistant Pete Golding stayed in the Show Me State and offered defensive end DJ Wesolak on Wednesday night. He also has offers from Notre Dame, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, among many others.

On Friday morning, 2022 defensive back Sherrod Covil Jr. announced a top 11 of Alabama, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Virginia and Auburn.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.