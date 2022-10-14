Skip to main content

Recruiting Rundown: Honored Guests

Alabama hosted a bevy of recruits last weekend against Texas A&M
The last thing Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide think about when competing is how the recruits are enjoying their visit, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a lot of high profile names in attendance as the Tide edged out the Aggies to win 24-20.

Some of the most sought-after high school recruits were in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium last weekend, including Duce Robinson and Keon Keeley. One of the most memorable pictures is one of Keeley standing next to Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

It was an honest surprise to see Keeley slightly out-measure arguably the best defensive player in college football. KJ Bolden, who is a top safety in the 2024 class, was also there to take in the action.

In addition to recruits still making their decision, several recruits already pledged to Alabama were there, namely the two 4-star quarterbacks in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. Caleb Downs, another 5-star safety in the 2023 class, was there as well.

When a team is hosting such “honored guests,” especially such a large quantity, there is an extra boost to put their best foot forward. The host team would also love to win the game, but to win it in the fashion Alabama did? That only helps in impressing recruits. The atmosphere of the stadium was also a surreal experience, something 2024 4-star corner Wardell Mack said in an interview.

Players To Watch

Ryan Williams, Saraland High School (AL) - The 4-star receiver is the first commitment to Alabama from the 2025 class. 

