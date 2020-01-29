Reggie Ragland Could See a Lot of Playing Time in Super Bowl LIV

Bama Central
Even though the University of Alabama had the most former players on NFL rosters during the 2019 season, only one will suit up for Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday. 

Linebacker Reggie Ragland isn't considered a regular starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he does have a regular role. 

On the depth chart he's listed as second-string in the base defense, which utilizes a 4-2-5 scheme. 

After saying "Ain't no excuses, it's time to get the job done," Ragland was one of the players leading the effort to stop Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game. 

He was on the field for 42 percent of the snaps against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game, and 41 percent in the Chief's other playoff game against the Houston Texas. 

San Francisco's offense has been powered by its running game, so Ragland could see a lot of playing time.

"I'm a blessed individual," Ragland told reporters in Miami about playing in the Super Bowl.

Former Alabama wide receiver Gehrig Dieter is on the Chief's practice squad. The Chiefs also have West Alabama product Tereek Hill, who made 58 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

The 49ers don't have any former players on their roster, with former Crimson Tide standout DeMeco Ryans the lone Alabama representative as the interior linebackers coach.

The former Bob Jones High School standout, Ragland is wrapping up his fourth season in the NFL, third with the the Chiefs. 

He originally entered the league as a second-round pick (41st overall) by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft, only to spend his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL during training camp. Ragland was traded to the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2017 season. 

Ragland been credited with 23 tackles and two sacks this season, plus a scoop-and-score touchdown against the Denver Broncos. 

