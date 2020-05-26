Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Report: Alabama Basketball to face Houston in Home-And-Home Series

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama basketball is reportedly adding the Houston Cougars to its non-conference schedule in the 2020-2021 season, scheduling a home-and-home series with Houston of the American Athletic Conference.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports via Twitter:

According to Rothstein's report, the Crimson Tide will host the Cougars in the first matchup slated for this fall, with Houston hosting the matchup in 2021.

The Cougars finished the 2019-2020 season ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 with an overall record of 23-8. Much like Alabama, Houston was scheduled to take place in their first conference tournament game the weekend that the NCAA cancelled the season, leaving their conference championship goals unrealized despite a highly successful season.

The Cougars faced one SEC opponent last season, playing at South Carolina on Dec. 8. Houston walked out of Columbia with a dominating 76-56 victory.

The scheduling of another top-25 opponent is a welcome addition to Alabama's non-conference schedule. In addition to the Cougars, the Crimson Tide has also scheduled a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, where Alabama will compete against Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

Alabama is also scheduled to take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Dec. 12 against Clemson.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Alabama also set to face Vermont and Furman at home next season too. Nate Oats is not scared to play anyone

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cary  Clark's Greatest Games: 1994 Georgia

Barker got hot when it mattered ot Dogs' chagrin

Cary L. Clark

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Eyewitness

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Track and Field Student-Athletes Earn USTFCCCA Indoor All-American Honors

A total of nine Crimson Tide student-athletes were selected as this year's recipients

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

2022 Four-Star OT Earnest Greene III: “Alabama is Practically a First Round Factory”

The Crimson Tide has extended a scholarship to a West Coast standout who is one of the premier prospects in the 2022 cycle

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Smoking a Cigar on the Third Saturday in October

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Track and Field's Cruz, Serrano Named to SEC's Community Service Team

Both athletes were named to the team on Tuesday afternoon in an announcement by the SEC

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: The Promised Land vs. Bama Rama For Kids

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Owen Diodati's First Season With Alabama Baseball Was Nothing Short of a 'Roller Coaster'

Diodati recalled his opening weekend and opportunities as a freshman outfielder in an exclusive interview with BamaCentral

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Postcard From The Eternal Construction Zone Known as Tuscaloosa

Road work, building projects and construction continue in Tuscaloosa, with no end in sight

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Prielipp, Auerbach Earn All-American Honors from Collegiate Baseball News

Freshman pitcher Connor Prielipp and senior catcher Brett Auerbach were named first-team and second-team All-Americans respectively by Collegiate Baseball News

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell