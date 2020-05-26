Report: Alabama Basketball to face Houston in Home-And-Home Series

Alabama basketball is reportedly adding the Houston Cougars to its non-conference schedule in the 2020-2021 season, scheduling a home-and-home series with Houston of the American Athletic Conference.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports via Twitter:

According to Rothstein's report, the Crimson Tide will host the Cougars in the first matchup slated for this fall, with Houston hosting the matchup in 2021.

The Cougars finished the 2019-2020 season ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 with an overall record of 23-8. Much like Alabama, Houston was scheduled to take place in their first conference tournament game the weekend that the NCAA cancelled the season, leaving their conference championship goals unrealized despite a highly successful season.

The Cougars faced one SEC opponent last season, playing at South Carolina on Dec. 8. Houston walked out of Columbia with a dominating 76-56 victory.

The scheduling of another top-25 opponent is a welcome addition to Alabama's non-conference schedule. In addition to the Cougars, the Crimson Tide has also scheduled a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, where Alabama will compete against Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

Alabama is also scheduled to take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Dec. 12 against Clemson.