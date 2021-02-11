Report: Alabama Basketball's Juwan Gary Doubtful For Georgia Game

The University of Alabama men's basketball team will likely be without forward Juwan Gary this weekend when it takes on Georgia inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m, SEC Network).

Per the Tuscaloosa News, Gary is considered doubtful for the contest against the Bulldogs.

Gary sustained a shoulder injury in the opening moments of Tuesday night's bout with South Carolina after a tie-up underneath the basket. Once he got up off the floor, he went immediately into the locker room holding his left shoulder.

He was evaluated on Wednesday when the Crimson Tide returned to Tuscaloosa following the 81-78 victory and will have further testing on Thursday.

The Columbia, S.C. native's appearance in the starting lineup against the Gamecocks was the first of his Alabama career after missing all of his freshman season due to an ACL tear.

“He’s got a shoulder injury that’s gonna get re-evaluated when we get back,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday night following the game. “It’s disappointing for him. He’s from Columbia, back in his home city. Shoot, his mom lives 10 minutes from here. His parents were at the game. He was primed to play big minutes, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Hopefully, he’s not out long because he was giving us really good minutes, but we’ll see.”

This season, Gary was averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds, while shooting 48 percent from the field off of the bench. He has appeared in 20 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Crimson Tide will also be without forward Jordan Bruner, who is still nursing a torn meniscus that was suffered back on Jan. 12.