Alabama CB Marcus Banks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior cornerback Marcus Banks has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Banks made the announcement public via social media:

So far in 2021, Banks has seen action in eight of the Crimson Tide's nine games, serving a backup role in all eight of his times on the gridiron. In total, Banks accounted for six total tackles, including a half-tackle for a loss. He has also made one interception this season.

Should he choose to transfer, Banks will be leaving behind a cornerback unit that is loaded with talent. With only one year of eligibility remaining aside from a potential extra COVID-19 season, Banks option to transfer would likely give him more playing time elsewhere when considering the high level of talent and experience at the position for the Crimson Tide.

Here are Bank's accomplishments through his first three seasons at Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

2021

Skilled cornerback who provides depth for the Tide secondary group ... totaled four tackles, including half a tackle for loss, to go with an interception across his three games of action. Miami: Saw time in the season opener. Mercer: Made his first career start at corner ... recorded an interception to go with four tackles, including half a stop for loss. Southern Miss: Returned to the field after missing the Florida game. Ole Miss: Worked on special teams against the Rebels. Texas A&M: Saw time on special teams. Mississippi State: Entered at corner late in the game to record one tackle against the Bulldogs. Tennessee: Earned minutes in the Homecoming matchup.

2020

Worked primarily on special teams in his second season at UA. Ole Miss: Worked on special teams in his first action of the season. Georgia: Recorded his first career tackle, notching one tackle on kickoff coverage. Tennessee: Saw time against the Vols but did not record any stats. Kentucky: Returned to the field against the Wildcats. LSU: Worked on special teams. Arkansas: Made one tackle from his cornerback post. Florida: Saw time against the Gators. Notre Dame: Worked on special teams in the CFP Semifinal. Ohio State: Came out on kickoff coverage against the Buckeyes.

2019

Skilled cornerback out of the talent-rich state of Texas ... saw time in seven games for the Crimson Tide (Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Western Carolina).