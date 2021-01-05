Report: COVID-19 Issues at Ohio State Threaten CFP Title Game

A reported outbreak among Buckeyes players could result in a postponement of the 2021 title game in Miami

According to multiple reports, the College Football Playoff National Championship's original scheduled date for Jan. 11 is in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns at Ohio State.

According to a report by AL.com's John Talty and Matt Zenitz, sources have reported COVID-19 issues among players that could potentially result in a rescheduling of the CFP title game. The university has informed key parties involved along with the CFP, the Big Ten and the SEC.

However, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ohio State is still planning on playing in the game as originally scheduled.

Thamel later doubled down on his report with a statement issued by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith:

The Buckeyes practiced on both Sunday and Monday and are also holding a practice on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State's practice is still on track to take place as originally scheduled.

If the game were to be rescheduled, the possible new date would most likely be Jan. 18.

However, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, CFP executive director Bill Hancock stated that the game is still scheduled for Jan. 11.

This past Friday, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields went down in the first quarter after taking a hit to his side. After an injection, he returned to the game. While no official diagnosis has been released by Ohio State, it has been speculated that Fields might have suffered bruised or even broken ribs.

The decision to seek out a rescheduling of the National Championship caused many Alabama fans to react, many believing that the Buckeyes are asking for a postponement so that Fields can heal in time rather than to have enough players recover from the coronavirus.

Even Alabama head coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, got caught up in the speculation on Twitter:

The tweet has since been deleted.

Nothing is certain during a global pandemic. We here at Bama Central will be monitoring the situation as more news comes in.

