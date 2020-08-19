SI.com
Report: NCAA Division 1 Council Recommends 2020 Season Not to Count Towards Fall Sport Student Athletes' Eligibility

Tyler Martin

Per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA Division 1 Council decided on Wednesday that fall sport athletes competing this season, in any competition, would not have this year counted against their eligibility. 

A vote is suppose to take place on Friday from the NCAA Board of Governors to confirm this recommendation. 

In the spring, college athletes who had their season suspended or canceled received an extra year of eligibility. Each program's senior was not counted toward its respective scholarship limit. 

Now, the SEC , ACC, and Big 12 are the only three Power Five leagues slated to play fall football. Players in those conferences would be granted an extra year just like athletes from the Pac-12 and Big Ten who are not playing in the fall. 

This story will be updated.

