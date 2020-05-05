The Rocky Road To Restarting Sports Begins In Places Like Fight Island And Korea

In America, all major sports are on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, yet UFC president Dana White sought to end that with determination and "Fight Island," a nondescript landmass where UFC matches can happen without fear of global politics, fans, and most importantly, COVID-19.

White has already released the fight night line-ups for the month of May, and is pushing forward with the help of his team and the fighters, who have agreed to help organize and compete.

"I like chaos, man," Whits said during a very colorful Q & A. " I like trying to figure things out. I'm into that s---. I'm a weirdo."

White fashions himself as the right man for the job in getting sports back online during an epidemic.

He was on all three of President DonaldTrump's calls with sports leaders, and says the outlook ain't sunny for games in 2020.

"Getting off the last call, I felt like: 'Some of these bigger leagues are literally gonna take the year off.'"



SI's Greg Bishop breaks down Dana White's ideology heading into May, and what White hopes will come out of this as he pushes forward in uncharted territory.

Meanwhile, former Alabama football player Eryk Anders' UFC fight with Krzysztof Jotko appears to be set for May 16. Originally scheduled for April 11, the event is scheduled at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The card will stream on ESPN/ESPN+.

“It’s been a while," Anders said in an interview to promote the fight. "When they start canceling sports and things like that, you know that’s when things are getting real.

He later added about adjusting to the unusual situation:

"I can fight in a bar or on a beach or anything like that so, it’s just one of those extenuating circumstances that I can’t do anything about so I am not going to worry a whole lot about it. I have the same training partners. We get in there and work. We have had to change our training times and things like that to avoid the law and what not. But outside of that man we are about putting in the same amount of work.”

Sports Illustrated

Baseball

The United States and Korea both had their first cases of the coronavirus at the same time, but Korea has managed to start its baseball season in empty stadiums. For those desperate enough for any sports to watch, ESPN reached a deal with the KBO to air games live six times per week.

Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez called the first game of the season from their homes, beginning at 1 a.m. ET.

So how did the season start? With a rain delay.

Incredibly, the Kia Tigers and Kiwoom Heroes had even worse luck in their game later in the day. That game was delayed after a building across the street from the stadium caught fire and blanketed the field in thick, black smoke.

Did you notice?

• After Rick Pitino was named in yet another major NCAA allegation, why wasn’t Iona more concerned when it hired him?

• The peaceful, post-football life of Don Shula.

• So what was Michael Jordan drinking during The Last Dance? Cincoro tequila, a brand of small-batch tequila he launched with fellow NBA owners Jeanie Buss (Lakers), Wes Edens (Bucks) and Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari (Celtics).

• Sports Illustrated Studios officially launched, promising "The Biggest and Most Compelling Stories, Characters and Moments in Sports Past, Present and Future. The first project announced is a docu-series entitled “Covers.” Based on SI’s top cover stories of all time, each episode will chronicle iconic moments in sports history.

The lighter side

• Meet MJ’s former security guard, who became a sensation during The Last Dance.

• A soccer player declared dead after a 2016 car crash was reportedly found alive and well in Germany.

• The NAIA is going to sponsor college women’s flag football with help from the NFL.

