Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 3, 2021

Volleyball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats

Women's soccer: Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0

The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. Alabama now awaits a possible selection for the NCAA Tournament. The field will be announced Monday.

Former Alabama basketball star Retin Obasohan was named the player of the week in the Winner League in Israel.

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis signed an NIL deal with Polident ProGuard.

Former Alabama offensive lineman Andre Smith was released from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

Former Alabama pitcher Casey Cobb was named to the Red Sox Organizational All-Star team by MiLB.com.

6 days

What season was Retin Obasohan named First Team All-SEC?

November 3, 1945: Harry Gilmer rushed for 216 yards on six carries and completed two of two passes for 50 more in Alabama's 60-19 rout of Kentucky. Gilmer scored on carries of 59 and 95 yards while Gordon Pettus had a 78-yard touchdown and Shorty Robertson a 51-yard score. Alabama had 572 yards rushing yards in the game, which was played in Louisville. – Bryant Museum

"I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard. Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with." — Nick Saban after Alabama’s 24-10 victory over LSU in 2017.

