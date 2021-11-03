Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 3, 2021

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Today is... National Sandwich Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    Volleyball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 7 p.m. CT, SEC NetworkLive Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    Women's soccer: Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0

    The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. Alabama now awaits a possible selection for the NCAA Tournament. The field will be announced Monday.

    Did you notice?

    • Former Alabama basketball star Retin Obasohan was named the player of the week in the Winner League in Israel.
    • Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis signed an NIL deal with Polident ProGuard.
    • Former Alabama offensive lineman Andre Smith was released from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.
    • Former Alabama pitcher Casey Cobb was named to the Red Sox Organizational All-Star team by MiLB.com.

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:

    6 days

    Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

    What season was Retin Obasohan named First Team All-SEC?

    The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    November 3, 1945: Harry Gilmer rushed for 216 yards on six carries and completed two of two passes for 50 more in Alabama's 60-19 rout of Kentucky. Gilmer scored on carries of 59 and 95 yards while Gordon Pettus had a 78-yard touchdown and Shorty Robertson a 51-yard score. Alabama had 572 yards rushing yards in the game, which was played in Louisville. – Bryant Museum

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    "I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard. Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with." — Nick Saban after Alabama’s 24-10 victory over LSU in 2017.

    We'll leave you with this...

    Nov. 3, 1972: Joe Namath, Life Magazine
