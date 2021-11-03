Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 3, 2021

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Today is... National Sandwich Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Where Did Alabama Land in the Initial CFP Rankings?
- Video and Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of LSU Week
- Alabama Soccer's Season Likely Ends in Loss to Ole Miss at SEC Tournament
- Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Charged With DUI in Fatal Crash
- Raiders Release Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III
- Former Alabama Offensive Lineman Grant Hill, 1995-2021
- Derrick Henry Undergoes Surgery as Titans Consider Numerous Options
- There's a New No. 1 in the SI All-American November Recruiting Rankings
- Amari Cooper is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Safety Todd Harris Jr.
- Crimson Tikes: Cyborg Model T-101
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Volleyball: Alabama at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Women's soccer: Ole Miss 1, Alabama 0
The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. Alabama now awaits a possible selection for the NCAA Tournament. The field will be announced Monday.
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama basketball star Retin Obasohan was named the player of the week in the Winner League in Israel.
- Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis signed an NIL deal with Polident ProGuard.
- Former Alabama offensive lineman Andre Smith was released from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.
- Former Alabama pitcher Casey Cobb was named to the Red Sox Organizational All-Star team by MiLB.com.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:
6 days
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
What season was Retin Obasohan named First Team All-SEC?
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 3, 1945: Harry Gilmer rushed for 216 yards on six carries and completed two of two passes for 50 more in Alabama's 60-19 rout of Kentucky. Gilmer scored on carries of 59 and 95 yards while Gordon Pettus had a 78-yard touchdown and Shorty Robertson a 51-yard score. Alabama had 572 yards rushing yards in the game, which was played in Louisville. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard. Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with." — Nick Saban after Alabama’s 24-10 victory over LSU in 2017.