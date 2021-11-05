Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 5, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:

Today is ... National Redhead Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats
  • Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships, San Diego, Calif. Live Stats

  • Men's Tennis at UCF Fall Invite, Lake Nona, Fla.

  • Swimming & Diving vs LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Diving 12 p.m. CT, Swimming 1 p.m. Live Results

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama women's basketball defeated UAH 87-41 in an exhibition game. Nia Daniel led the Tide with 19 points on 78 percent shooting and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Jada Rice added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama picked up a 2024 baseball commit in INF JD Dix.
  • Alabama men's basketball sold a record number of season tickets for this upcoming season. 
  • Steelers running back Najee Harris became the third Steeler to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:

4 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama and LSU are set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. When was the last time an Alabama-LSU game was not aired on CBS?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 4, 1922: In a milestone win for Southern football, Alabama traveled to Philadelphia and jolted the sports world with a 9-7 win over Pennsylvania. Xen C. Scott's Crimson Tide used a second quarter field goal by Bull Wesley and a fourth quarter fumble recovery in the end zone to pull off the upset of the Quakers. Tide back Pooley Hubert fumbled into the Penn end zone only to have teammate Shorty Propst recover for the game winner. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Every week when we play a different team they’re going to say ‘This is going to be the first test for Alabama.’ And then we go out and we play well, we execute well and we end up winning the games. And then after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh they still haven’t played somebody.'” — running back Damien Harris before No. 1 Alabama won at No. 3 LSU 29-0.

We'll leave you with this...

Dont'a Hightower, LSU game program, Nov. 5, 2011
