Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Women's golf: Alabama at The Ally, Old Waverly Golf Club, All Day, Live Stats

Women's golf: After leading the field through day one, the Crimson Tide held its spot at the top of the leaderboard and finished with a 3-under-par 285 total on day two. Alabama holds a four stroke lead over second-place Florida going into the final day at The Ally, in West Point, Miss.

• Alabama women's golfer Benedetta Moresco broke the school record for the lowest 36-hole total after shooting a 63 and 66 over her first two rounds at The Ally.

• In the corresponding video, former Crimson Tide standout George Teague tells Mike Fisher of Cowboys SI that a big reason why the Dallas secondary has been so good is that it uses complex coverages that often confuse offenses and quarterbacks. In a weekend video he gave the same explanation for Alabama's breakdowns in the secondary because the Crimson Tide plays an NFL-style defense.

• Former Alabama basketball star Levi Randolph buried a deep three with five seconds to go to send the Basketball Champions League's Oostende to overtime against Kalev.

• Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to be a standout his rookie year, boasting the highest Pro Football Focus grade of his draft class so far this season.

• Freshman Kaique Alves was named the SEC Swimming and Diving Men's Freshman of the Week. Alves won the 100 butterfly (49.60) and the 200 freestyle (1:37.79) in his first collegiate road meet.

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Nate Ochoa's commitment gives Alabama baseball yet another Canadian to add to the future roster. Who are the two Canadians currently on Alabama baseball's roster for the upcoming season?

October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson, and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. - Bryant Museum

October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.

Oct. 27: "Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat." – Texas coach Darrell Royal

