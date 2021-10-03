"Run 'Em": Brian Robinson Jr. Rushes for Career Highs in Old-School Alabama Win

Robinson rushed for 171 yards off 36 carries and crossed the goal line four times in the Crimson Tide's 42-21 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With so much discussion revolving around quarterbacks Bryce Young and Matt Corral heading into No. 1 Alabama football's matchup with No. 12 Ole Miss, it was assumed that the duo would also be the main story following Saturday afternoon's game.

After the dust settled inside Bryant-Denny Stadium following a 42-21 Crimson Tide victory over the Rebels, a discussion on the two quarterbacks was not the case. In fact, the primary topic of Alabama fans was about something that wasn't often discussed over the last seven days: the Crimson Tide running backs.

Combined between the three running backs, the Alabama stable rushed for 210 yards off of 50 carries — the most carries since the Crimson Tide had 53 in 2017 against Tennessee. Redshirt-senior Brian Robinson Jr. led the Alabama rushing attack with 171 yards on 36 carries, and crossed the goal line for four touchdowns on the day.

Robinson's 36 carries, 171 yards and four touchdowns are all career highs for the Crimson Tide's starting running back.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game that he is a firm believer that when a running back is hot, you don't get in his way.

“Well, we gave him the ball 32 times because it was part of the plan,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game. “Jase [McClellan] got hurt or we would’ve played Jase more and I’ve always been one of those guys that when. Runner is running hot, run ‘em. He was running hot today so we ran him and he delivered.”

Robinson had an even split in scoring between the first and second halves, scoring twice in the second quarter and then once each in the third and fourth.

Robinson, who attended high school at Hillcrest just south of Tuscaloosa, believes that his team's performance against Ole Miss felt more old-school Alabama football than new.

“It actually did feel like just old-school ‘Bama football today,” Robinson said. “I’ve never had over 30 carries in all the time I ever played football and tonight was the night that I actually got over 30 carries and it started to feel like the classic Alabama pound-the-football type of team.”

When now-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin came to Alabama as Saban's offensive coordinator back in 2014, he dramatically shifted the face of the Crimson Tide's offense. Prior to that point, Alabama had been known as a ground-and-pound style of offense. Today, the Crimson Tide is more known for their pro-style of offensive scheme that relies heavily on quarterbacks and wide receivers with the running game serving as a complementary role.

After the game, Kiffin remarked on how he remembered Robinson from his Hillcrest days.

“Brian’s a good player,” Kiffin said. “I remember him playing right here in high school in Tuscaloosa when I was there. They ran him a lot to their left side — I guess the left tackle might be the first pick of the draft since [Will Anderson] can’t come out because he’s huge. They ran behind him a lot. The guy’s a dominant player and Brian did a really good job and he was still in there at the end.”

Behind Robinson in the running back corps was sophomore Jase McClellan, who left the game in the third quarter with a knee story. Despite only playing for roughly one half, McClellan rushed for 28 yards on six carries. Sophomore Roydell Williams placed third on the roster with three carries for 15 yards.

Robinson's average of 4.8 yards per carry on 36 carries is quite impressive. And with four touchdowns to boost the Crimson Tide past the Rebels, Robinson is thankful for the opportunity to help his team improve to 5-0 on the season.

“We just followed the game plan,” Robinson said. “Whatever coach put on the script for us to come out and do, we just wanted to do it to the best of our ability. I didn’t expect to have 36 carries today but that was the way it played out and I’m blessed for the opportunity to have the ball that much.

"With that, coach is putting his trust in me to carry the ball that many times. It’s a great feeling.”

This story will be updated with video from Alabama's postgame press conferences.