Offensive Tackle Scott Lashley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-senior offensive tackle Scott Lashley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com was the first to report the story.

Lashley graduated from Alabama in December and will have immediate eligibility as a redshirt-senior.

Hailing from West Point, Miss., Lashley saw action in eight games last season for 58 snaps as the backup for the right tackle position. His games included Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Western Carolina.

While Lashley has entered the portal, that does not necessarily mean that he will transfer. The portal is structured so that players can submit their name to an online database so that other programs can contact them, but players are free to withdraw their names at any time.

The Crimson Tide has already lost a player to the portal in this young offseason, with redshirt-sophomore running back Jerome Ford leaving the team for Cincinnati.

This story will be updated.