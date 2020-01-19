TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After entering the transfer portal on Thursday, former Alabama redshirt-senior offensive tackle Scott Lashley has enrolled at Mississippi State.

The news was first reported by Paul Jones of 247 Sports.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound lineman is expected to begin classes at Mississippi Sate on Tuesday. Due to his redshirt status, Lashley will receive immediate eligibility.

Lashley, a native of Mississippi where he attended West Point High School, was briefly committed to the Bulldogs before ultimately deciding to join Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

New Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach has stated that he plans to recruit players from the NCAA transfer portal to build up his team prior to the 2020 season. Lashley is the first player for Leach to add to his team since his arrival on Jan. 9.

Lashley saw 58 snaps over the course of the season where he served as backup right tackle for the Crimson Tide.

This story will be updated.