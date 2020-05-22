Breaking: SEC To Allow Football, Basketball Players Back On Campus June 8

Apparently, they split the difference.

The Southeastern Conference announced that athletics activities may resume on campuses, at the discretion of each university, beginning June 8 under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.

The move was largely expected. League presidents voted on Friday whether to allow the first athletes to return to campus, and were also considering June 1 and June 15.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the SEC had suspended all athletics activities through May 31.

"The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. "At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process.

Alabama has yet to announce any specific plans.

The move followed the NCAA Division One Management Council ruling on Wednesday that football and basketball (with other sports likely to follow) could begin participating in voluntary workouts.

Specifically, voluntary on-campus workouts must be initiated by student-athletes with no contact or direction from the coaches. They are still limited by the NCAA to voluntary activities supervised by strength and conditioning personnel,

Numerous precautionary measures will also need to be in place beforehand and all local, state and federal regulations must be followed.

The council also extended the blanket waiver allowing teams in those sports to require eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities through the end of June, recognizing that some student-athletes won’t be able return to campus or will not be comfortable doing so.

A decision on other sports is expected soon.

The SEC's move was made with the guidance of the Conference's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

In addition to standard infection prevention measures as approved by public health authorities such as facility cleaning and social distancing, recommended measures include:

Enhanced education of all team members on health and wellness best practices, including but not limited to preventing the spread of COVID-19

A three-stage screening process that begins before anyone arrives on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletics facilities and on a daily basis upon resumption of athletics activities

Testing of symptomatic team members (including all student-athletes, coaches, team support and other appropriate individuals)

Immediate isolation of team members who are under investigation or diagnosed with COVID-19 followed by contact tracing, following CDC and local public health guidelines

A transition period that allows student-athletes to gradually adapt to full training and sport activity following a period of inactivity

This story will be updated.