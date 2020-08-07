SEC Announces COVID-19 Medical Protocols

Bama Central
Joey Blackwell

The Southeastern Conference announced its initial COVID-19 medical protocols for the fall 2020 sports season on Friday morning in a statement. 

The list of rules comes as recommended by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

"Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the conference's statement. "Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes."

The most notable updates from the SEC's new list of protocols include a centralized testing system that will be contracted through a third-party provider. For football, student-athletes will now be tested twice weekly, six days and three days before each respective game.

The task force also recommends that an alternate testing method be explored that would allow for a third weekly test.

All coaches, staff and non-competing personnel on the sidelines will be required to wear a mask during the duration of the team's competitions.

In the statement released by the conference, the SEC also noted that it expects the guidelines to change and adapt as new information is learned about the coronavirus and new ways of combatting or treating the virus emerge.

"Due to the constantly changing realities around the pandemic, the requirements and testing strategies developed by the Task Force will continue to be reviewed and updated as new information becomes available," the SEC's statement reads. "The requirements are being developed as minimum standards for SEC programs to enact and serve to build on recommendations of the Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group and the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines."

The SEC also expects its task force to provide an additional pre-season report by Aug. 31.

Here is the full list of new requirements for the 14 schools of the conference:

Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 9.08.30 AM
Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 9.08.44 AM
Screen Shot 2020-08-07 at 9.08.53 AM

The SEC is expected to announce its 2020 football conference-only schedule sometime soon.

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

With that out of the way, the 2020 football schedule should be on its way here soon.

