SEC Announces Week 1 Football Schedule

The Southeastern Conference officially announced the Week 1 opponents for its 14 schools on Monday afternoon.

The schedule was revealed live on The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network.

For Alabama, the Crimson Tide will be taking on the Missouri Tigers on the road for its first matchup of the season. The Tigers were one of two additional SEC teams that Alabama had added to its schedule for the 10-game conference-only schedule.

Here is the full slate of Week 1 matchups:

Week 1 - Sept. 26

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A & M

The remaining nine games for each team will be revealed on Monday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

This story will be updated.