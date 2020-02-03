Bama Central
SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13

Joey Blackwell

After rising all the way to fifth last week, Alabama basketball has fallen down to ninth in this week's SEC Power Rankings.

In addition to losing to both LSU and Arkansas last week, the Crimson Tide is now losing a key member of its team for at least the next three weeks: junior forward/guard Herbert Jones.

Jones has so far this season performed as one of the best defensive players in the conference. After an MRI revealed that he had fractured his left wrist in the game against LSU Jones underwent surgery Saturday morning in order to repair the damage.

The outlook for Alabama doesn't look good but fortunately it has a relatively easy schedule upcoming aside from Tuesday's matchup against Tennessee.

LSU remains in the top spot this week after continuing its unbeaten SEC streak. The Tigers are now 8-0 in conference play and don't look to be slowing down any time soon.

Auburn makes the largest upward move this week, jumping from fourth to second due to its big win against Kentucky on Saturday combined with Florida's loss at home to Mississippi State.

Here's a look at the SEC power rankings heading into Week 13:

1. LSU (17-4 overall, 8-0 SEC)

2. Auburn (19-2, 6-2)

3. Kentucky (16-5, 6-2)

4. Florida (13-8, 5-3)

5. Arkansas (16-5, 4-4)

6. Tennessee (12-9, 4-4)

7. Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3)

8. South Carolina (13-8, 5-3)

9. Alabama (12-9, 4-4)

10. Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4)

11. Georgia (12-9, 2-6)

12. Missouri (10-11, 2-6)

13. Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7)

14. Vanderbilt (8-13, 0-8)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.

