SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14

The Alabama basketball team remain in the ninth spot in this week's power rankings.

The Crimson Tide fell to Tennessee on Tuesday before picking up a big road win on Saturday against Georgia. Despite the win, Alabama remains stagnant due to its poor performance in a winnable game against the Volunteers.

After a close win over LSU, Auburn once again ascends to the top of this week's power rankings. The Crimson Tide plays on the road against Auburn on Wednesday night. While Alabama was able to defeat them handily in Coleman Coliseum, a win against the Tigers in Auburn Arena will be a tall order. Auburn is 13-0 so far this season at home.

While Kentucky won both of its games this past week while LSU lost both of its matchups, the Wildcats remain in third despite having a better record. Kentucky will have its chance to show that it deserves second place when it takes on LSU on Feb. 18.

Here's a looks at the SEC power rankings heading into Week 15:

1. Auburn (21-2, 8-2)

2. LSU (17-6 overall, 8-2 SEC)

3. Kentucky (18-5, 8-2)

4. Florida (14-9, 6-4)

5. Mississippi State (15-8, 6-4)

6. South Carolina (14-9, 6-4)

7. Tennessee (13-10, 5-5)

8. Arkansas (16-7, 4-6)

9. Alabama (13-10, 5-5)

10. Texas A & M (11-11, 5-5)

11. Missouri (11-12, 3-7)

12. Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7)

13. Georgia (12-11, 2-8)

14. Vanderbilt (9-14, 1-9)

