SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

We made it. The final week of the regular season lies before us, and SEC basketball always has some tricks up its sleeve headed into the tournament in Nashville next week.

Alabama experienced a week of lows followed by some skeptically optimistic highs. Tuesday night saw the Crimson Tide not only lose to Mississippi State but also junior guard John Petty Jr. to an elbow injury. His absence had a clear impact on the Alabama squad, and the Crimson Tide was handed a tough loss at a time when it needed it least.

With Petty’s absence, Alabama was able to get a moral victory by beating South Carolina on Saturday in Coleman Coliseum. While the Crimson Tide’s NCAA tournament hopes are all but dead, if Petty is able to return this week there is still some light at the end of the dark tunnel that Alabama is currently in the middle of.

Auburn jumps up to No. 2 in this week’s rankings despite a loss to Kentucky on the road. The Tigers were able to keep it close in a hostile road environment, and with both Florida and LSU losing last week as well, it’s hard to not move Auburn up a couple of spots.

Aside from the two teams located in the state of Alabama, there isn’t much movement among the rest of the teams heading into Week 18.

Here's a look at the SEC power rankings heading into the final week of the regular season:

1. Kentucky (24-5 overall, 14-2 SEC)

2. Auburn (24-5, 11-5)

3. Florida (18-11, 10-6)

4. LSU (20-9, 11-5)

5. Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6)

6. Alabama (16-13, 8-8)

7. South Carolina (17-12, 9-7)

8. Tennessee (16-13, 8-8)

9. Texas A & M (14-14, 8-8)

10. Missouri (14-15, 6-10)

11. Arkansas (18-11, 6-10)

12. Georgia (15-14, 5-11)

13. Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11)

14. Vanderbilt (9-20, 1-15)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.