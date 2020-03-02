Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

Joey Blackwell

We made it. The final week of the regular season lies before us, and SEC basketball always has some tricks up its sleeve headed into the tournament in Nashville next week.

Alabama experienced a week of lows followed by some skeptically optimistic highs. Tuesday night saw the Crimson Tide not only lose to Mississippi State but also junior guard John Petty Jr. to an elbow injury. His absence had a clear impact on the Alabama squad, and the Crimson Tide was handed a tough loss at a time when it needed it least.

With Petty’s absence, Alabama was able to get a moral victory by beating South Carolina on Saturday in Coleman Coliseum. While the Crimson Tide’s NCAA tournament hopes are all but dead, if Petty is able to return this week there is still some light at the end of the dark tunnel that Alabama is currently in the middle of.

Auburn jumps up to No. 2 in this week’s rankings despite a loss to Kentucky on the road. The Tigers were able to keep it close in a hostile road environment, and with both Florida and LSU losing last week as well, it’s hard to not move Auburn up a couple of spots.

Aside from the two teams located in the state of Alabama, there isn’t much movement among the rest of the teams heading into Week 18.

Here's a look at the SEC power rankings heading into the final week of the regular season:

1. Kentucky (24-5 overall, 14-2 SEC)

2. Auburn (24-5, 11-5)

3. Florida (18-11, 10-6)

4. LSU (20-9, 11-5)

5. Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6)

6. Alabama (16-13, 8-8)

7. South Carolina (17-12, 9-7)

8. Tennessee (16-13, 8-8)

9. Texas A&M (14-14, 8-8)

10. Missouri (14-15, 6-10)

11. Arkansas (18-11, 6-10)

12. Georgia (15-14, 5-11)

13. Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11)

14. Vanderbilt (9-20, 1-15)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Up And Down Week That Was In Alabama Softball

Team 24 Went 3-2 In East Crimson Classic

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

2021 Four-Star Defensive Back Latrell McCutchin Re-Opens Recruitment

The once verbal commit had been a Crimson Tide pledge since June of 2019

Tyler Martin

This Week With The Crimson Tide: March 2-8

Take a look at this week's Alabama Athletics and BamaCentral schedule

Allie Wright

Alabama Softball Downs McNeese to Wrap up Crimson Classic

Senior Krystal Goodman Enjoyed Her Senior Day In The Circle

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Women's Basketball Sends Seniors Out With Win Over Missouri

The Crimson Tide recorded its fourth-straight conference win over Missouri on Sunday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Baseball Passes Test Against Harvard

The Crimson Tide completed the three-game sweep over the Crimson on Sunday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Defensive Backs Take Center Stage on Final Day of NFL Combine

Former Alabama defenders Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, and Shyheim Carter will participate in on-field drills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Bounces Back, Holds Off South Carolina

A huge game by Javian Davis and business as usual from Kira Lewis, Jr. pushed the Crimson Tide to the finish line

Joey Blackwell

by

Ryguy3

Alabama Closing in on New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Nick Saban didn't even need a week to find Scott Cochran's replacement

Christopher Walsh

by

Chubbs2659