SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18

After a week where Alabama needed to go 2-0 heading into Nashville for the SEC tournament in order to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive, the Crimson Tide fell far short of its goal.

Losses to both Vanderbilt and Missouri sealed the deal on Alabama's tournament hopes barring a miracle SEC tournament run. With junior guard John Petty Jr. seemingly still struggling despite allegedly recovering from his hyperextended elbow, along with junior wing Herbert Jones still being limited with his fractured wrist, an SEC tournament championship does not seem very likely right now.

The Crimson Tide finish ranked No. 9 in the conference standings and finish 10th in our power rankings.

Alabama will face Tennessee in the second round on Thursday (Noon CT, SEC Network).

The rest of the SEC looks as you would think. Kentucky, Auburn and LSU round out the top three. The Crimson Tide dropping from sixth all the way to 10th is by far the largest difference in the rankings compared to last week.

Here's a look at the SEC Power Rankings heading into Nashville:

1. Kentucky (25-6 overall, 15-3 SEC)

2. Auburn (25-6, 12-6)

3. LSU (21-10, 12-6)

4. Mississippi State (20-11, 11-7)

5. Florida (19-12, 11-7)

6. Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8)

7. South Carolina (18-13, 10-8)

8. Tennessee (17-14, 9-9)

9. Missouri (15-16, 7-11)

10. Alabama (16-15, 8-10)

11. Arkansas (19-12, 7-11)

12. Ole Miss (15-16, 6-12)

13. Georgia (15-16, 5-13)

14. Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15)

