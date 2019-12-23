Bama Central
SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

Joey Blackwell

As the final few non conference games finish up before the start of the new year, the teams of the SEC are raring to transition to conference play.

It should come as no surprise that Auburn is still in the No. 1 spot this week. The Tigers are still the only undefeated team in the SEC and continue to impress on both ends of the court. Auburn looks to close out its non conference play with a perfect 12-0 record Sunday against Lipsomb.

Kentucky remains in the second spot despite losing back-to-back games. A three-point road loss to Utah and a six point loss at home to No. 5 Ohio State can’t be held against them when you compare the Wildcats to the other teams of the SEC.

While Kentucky has back-to-back losses, Alabama now has two-consecutive wins. After the close loss on the road at Penn State the Crimson Tide has rebounded against Samford and Belmont. Against Samford, Alabama was able to put 105 points on the board, a first under head coach Nate Oats. In Huntsville against Belmont, the Crimson Tide was able to earn a quality win against a Tournament-quality team.

With the offense finally finding cohesion and less and less turnovers being given to opposing defenses, Alabama is set for SEC play. It’s going to be a tough conference schedule for the Crimson Tide, but it will be interesting to watch what Oats has up his sleeve if Alabama is able to keep building up the momentum it currently has.

The power rankings after Week 7:

1. Auburn (11-0)

2. Kentucky (8-3)

3. Florida (7-4)

4. LSU (7-4)

5. Tennessee (8-3)

6. Arkansas (10-1)

7. Mississippi State (8-3)

8. Ole Miss (8-3)

9. Alabama (6-5)

10. South Carolina (8-4)

11. Missouri (7-4)

12. Georgia (7-3)

13. Vanderbilt (7-4)

14. Texas A&M (5-5)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.

