SEC Men's Basketball Preview

Aside from the national championship game, SEC football has come to a close. With that, all eyes shift their focus to basketball.

We’ve already seen teams of the conference be on both the winning and losing ends of upsets in an exciting nonconference schedule. Now it’s time for the teams of the SEC to play one another and duke it out for a trip to Nashville and potentially a trip to the big dance in March.

Here is a preview of the SEC heading into conference play. The teams are listed in order of their ranking in the current SEC standings.

Auburn (12-0)

No one had a better nonconference performance besides Auburn. Well, besides San Diego State, the only other undefeated team remaining in the NCAA. The Tigers are clearly one of, if not the best team in the conference right now and have some impressive wins at home and on the road. The team has four players that are averaging 10.5 points per game or higher, and combine that with a solid defense, Auburn looking to be the favorites for the SEC title. The Tigers sit in the top 10 in most polls, and with the SEC seemingly having a down year, look for the Tigers to continue to impress as conference play begins.

Arkansas (11-1)

The Razorbacks were preseason picked to finish 11th in the SEC, but it’s starting to look like that that was a misunderstanding. Arkansas picked up a win on the road against Indiana this past Sunday, and its only loss was an overtime fall at Western Kentucky. Two key players that have propelled this unprecedented run are Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe, who are averaging 19.7 and 17.4 points per game, respectively. Those numbers both rank in the top five in the conference. As each day passes by, the Razorbacks are looking more and more like a strong contender this season.

Georgia (9-3)

After a rough first year under head coach Tom Crean last year, Georgia has turned things around in a positive way. Anthony Edwards is averaging 18.8 points per game, ranking third in the conference. Georgia has a rough start to SEC play, though. The Bulldogs will finish out nonconference play Saturday at Memphis Saturday, but then host Kentucky next Tuesday before going on the road again Saturday to face Auburn.

Kentucky (9-3)

The Wildcats have a black mark on their record with a loss to Evansville, but let’s be honest here: Kentucky is Kentucky. Head coach John Calipari always manages to have his team playing its best basketball in February and March, so the Wildcats will find a way to fix their issues and press onwards. An overtime win over Louisville could be just the spark Calipari needed to light a fire in his players.

Ole Miss (9-3)

Ole Miss has an inexplicable 41-point loss to Oklahoma State, but its other two losses are to Memphis and Butler, who are two top-11 teams this year. Breein Tyree leads the Rebels with 17.1 points per game and is helping the team stay in the upper-mid echelon of the conference. Ole Miss was able to beat Auburn twice last season, albeit with Terence Davis, but will look to repeat its recent success against top conference foes.

Mississippi State (9-3)

A loss to Villanova is understandable but dropping to Louisiana Tech and New Mexico State is not. Nick Weatherspoon returns to the team just in time after serving a 10-game suspension, providing much-needed offensive firepower. Another player of note is Reggie Perry, who leads the SEC in rebounds per game with 9.8.

Florida (8-4)

The Gators have had a disappointing first half of the season by its standards but should still be considered as one of the top teams in the conference. Kerry Blackshear is having a dynamic year, averaging 14.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. As of late, Florida has started to look better and will answer a lot of peoples’ questions when they open SEC play against Alabama Saturday night.

LSU (8-4)

The Tigers are another team with a disappointing start to the season following high expectations from last season’s performance. LSU lost two neutral site-matchups in USC and Utah State, lost on the road to VCU and at home to East Tennessee State. That being said, the Tigers have a knack for getting hot late in the year, so teams of the SEC should keep their guard up. Skyler Mays leads LSU with 15.8 points per game, followed by Emmitt Williams with 13.9.

Missouri (8-4)

Missouri is one of the more difficult teams to analyze heading into SEC play. The Tigers have no big wins outside of arguably Temple and have scored 80 points or higher just twice this year. Missouri opens its season against Kentucky on Saturday, so that will be a good gauge to judge the team on.

Tennessee (8-4)

After an incredible run last year, Tennessee is trending downwards. With the loss of Lamonte Turner due to shoulder surgery, the Volunteers just haven’t looked the same since. Most recently, a 20-point home loss to Wisconsin didn’t do the team any favors in boosting morale, and if Tennessee wants to have a chance of righting this season, it needs to do so fast.

Vanderbilt (8-4)

The Commodores have made some improvements following last year which saw them go 0-18 in the SEC. Aaron Nesmith leads the SEC in scoring with 22.9 points per game and Saben Lee is also doing great things in Nashville with 16.5 points per game. While the Commodores probably won’t make too many waves this season, a huge moral victory for them will be when they win their first conference game, which is almost a sure thing at this point.

South Carolina (8-5)

The Gamecocks are an interesting team this year. For starters, South Carolina has two home losses to Stetson and Boston University. However, it has two huge road ACC wins against Virginia and Clemson. A.J. Lawson leads this conundrum of a team with 15.5 points per game, and it will be interesting to see just where this team is at heading into conference play.

Alabama (7-5)

The Crimson Tide might have lost five games in the past two months but is now on a tear. Alabama finished its nonconference schedule with not only three-straight wins, but also three-straight 90-point performances. Jaden Shackelford has played a vital role in the Crimson Tide’s surge, and John Petty, Jr., has asserted himself as the veteran leader of the team. Combining Petty and Kira Lewis, Jr., the duo is averaging 33 points per game. The scary part is that first-year head coach Nate Oats is saying that his team is still not playing their best basketball. The Crimson Tide has a rough start to the season, facing Florida on the road Saturday, then hosting Mississippi State before travelling to Lexington to face Kentucky. Cap that stretch with a home game against Auburn on Jan. 15, and in two-weeks’ time it will be better to see just how good this Alabama team is.

Texas A & M (6-5)

Finishing off our list is the Aggies. Head coach Buzz Williams took over the program last year and has so far turned it into a rebuilding year. The Aggies are averaging just 57.7 points per game while allowing 60.8, so it’s not looking like it’s going to be a banner year for the team. Throw in the loss of T.J. Starks, and it’s going to be a long road ahead for Texas A & M.