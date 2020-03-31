SEC Cancels 2020 Spring Meetings in Florida

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Tuesday that the league's annual spring meetings held in Destin, Fla. would be cancelled.

The event was scheduled for the last week of May.

"The SEC Spring Meetings represent one of our Conference's great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities," Sankey said in a statement. "We regret this year's event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis."

Every year, the meeting brings together athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors, student-athletes, head coaches from football, men's and women's basketball, and communication directors to discuss the strategy and plan moving forward for the conference as a whole.

The good news is that Sankey and the league office is looking into alternative ways to get the meetings done which will more likely happen in a virtual manner.

"We are currently exploring ways to conduct as many of the planned meetings in an alternate format and time," Sankey added. "We will be intentional to celebrate all of the remarkable individuals who would otherwise have been honored at our annual SEC Awards Dinner."

Outside of the formal meetings, the SEC honors the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar Athletes of the Year, the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year and the SEC Professor of the Year.

Destin has been the host for the meetings since 1985.