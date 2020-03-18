Bama Central
Greg Sankey: Health has to be the League's Top Priority Moving Forward

The premise of Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey's teleconference with reporters on Wednesday was simple — hope for the best and prepare for worst, aka whatever new information comes out concerning the outbreak of COVID-19. 

As it stands, the conference is moving forward with planning of its media days event in Atlanta in July and the fall sports (volleyball, soccer, football, and cross country) starting in the fall. 

Along with addressing the cancellation of spring sports and chatter surrounding the upcoming football season, Sankey fielded questions from a variety of topics including eligibility issues and the economic impact of no sports for the coming months. 

The NCAA announced that seniors of teams in spring sports will need eligibility relief for an extra year and that it would become official later on. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, seniors in winter sports will likely not receive the same benefit. 

However, when Sankey was asked for his opinion on the matter, he suggested it might be necessary to take a wider look at everyone involved on the respective rosters. 

"I am open to it," Sankey said. "The first read is that this is the appropriate step, from my perspective, yes, we have to understand the full set of implications. It is a very important issue to work through. And I hope we will move through those rapidly because one of the assets for our young people is knowing their eligibility status. 

"I do not think this is simply a senior issue. Everyone in our programs, specifically in our spring sports, had their seasons disrupted. I think we should take a broad look at what type of opportunities we offer moving forward." 

Not having athletic events in college towns like Tuscaloosa or Auburn, or anywhere else in the SEC hurts the local economies and the bottom line for the conference when the fiscal year ends in June. But Sankey says this is a time when you must put the health of people above making a buck. 

"That has not been in the forefront of our conversations," Sankey said. "What has been is the health and well-being of people around our programs. There certainly are revenue implications and we have staff working on those."

"I am grateful to be in the Southeastern Conference, there is no place I would rather be during these tumultuous times. I am certain we will move forward financially in a positive way, but we will have to figure all of the adjustments in the days and weeks ahead." 

The University of Alabama was to set the conference's softball tournament in May and Sankey made it clear that the school would not have to wait another full rotation to get the event back at Rhoads Stadium. 

"I will say definitely that it is not wait another 14 years," Sankey said. "We have already had staff meetings on this. We do not just put things automatically forward, but I am also confident we are not going to be waiting 14 years for that opportunity to come back around." 

All 14 SEC athletic directors are on a conference call every day with Sankey and those calls last roughly an hour each according to him. 

Before the SEC men's basketball tournament was eventually cancelled last Thursday, Sankey says the players who participated in Wednesday's games (Georgia vs Ole Miss and Arkansas vs Vanderbilt) were not tested for the coronavirus namely because the test was not available. 

"Our schools are attentive to the student-athlete's health," Sankey said. "Testing was not an option then, especially last week so you could not just grab a bunch of tests and test everyone. Our schools were attentive to their health of their teams and they fulfill that responsibility every day." 

