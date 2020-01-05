Bama Central
SEC Football Power Rankings: Post-Bowl Season

Joey Blackwell

With the national championship between LSU and Clemson being the only SEC game remaining in the 2019 season, its time to take a final look at the power rankings for the SEC heading into the offseason.

LSU finishes as the clear and obvious No. 1. Not only did the Tigers defeat Georgia soundly in the SEC Championship game but they also defeated Oklahoma in the CFP Playoff semifinal 63-28. LSU dominated almost every team they faced, and finish the season on top.

Alabama made a statement in the Citrus Bowl that the Crimson Tide isn't done yet. A 35-16 victory over No. 14 Michigan secures the No. 2 spot for Alabama, and with many juniors rumored to return, the dynasty will be looking to continue in Tuscaloosa come fall of 2020.

Georgia completed its season with a win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs dominated both sides of the ball, but didn't impress enough to warrant a rise in the rankings.

Check out the final power rankings of the 2019 season:

1. LSU (14-0)

2. Alabama (11-2)

3. Georgia (12-2)

4. Florida (11-2)

5. Auburn (9-4)

6. Texas A&M (8-5)

7. Kentucky (8-5)

8. Tennessee (8-5)

9. Missouri (6-6)

10. Mississippi State (6-7)

11. Ole Miss (4-8)

12. South Carolina (4-8)

13. Vanderbilt (3-9)

14. Arkansas (2-10)

Check back in August for the preseason edition of the 2020 power rankings. See you next season!

