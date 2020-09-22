SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

Joey Blackwell

We did it, everyone. We made it to the 2020 SEC football season.

This year's power rankings are sure to be interesting.

As everyone at this point is well-aware, each team in the SEC will be playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With each team removing cupcakes from their schedules and adding two SEC foes to their respective dockets, the word interesting doesn't even begin to describe the season that is about to unfold in front of us.

After obliterating pretty much every opponent that stood in its way last season, the defending national champions LSU starts this season ranked at No. 4. Why? The answer is simple: the Tigers lost 14 players in the offseason to the NFL draft.

Now when it comes to retaining talent, look no further than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are poised to once again have a stellar season. Returning staples consist of seniors running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses. Mac Jones officially takes over the starting job at quarterback this year following Tua Tagovailoa foregoing his senior season to join the Miami Dolphins, but this offense is set to not miss a beat. With more experience at the defensive line and secondary, Alabama's defense should also have a better outing this year than it did in a disappointing 2019 season.

In short: keep your eyes on the Crimson Tide this year.

Georgia's defense should continue to be stifling as it was last year. The offense has a lot of questions that they need to answer following coach Kirby Smart's hiring of a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and the addition of quarterback J.T. Daniels. That being said, more likely than not the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will be playing each other twice this season: once in Tuscaloosa and then again in Atlanta.

Could this be the year that Florida finally meets preseason expectations? Coach Dan Mullen has led the Gators to two-straight 10-plus win seasons and back-to-back New Years Six bowl victories and looks to capitalize on that success this year. Senior quarterback Kyle Trask is set to have a solid year, but questions on the defensive side of the ball gives Florida a chance that it might drop a couple of close games. Only time will tell for the Gators.

Skipping over LSU, Auburn rounds out the top five. The Tigers return a plethora of skill players on both sides of the ball. In all honesty, Auburn should probably be ranked higher than LSU. However, until coach Gus Malzahn can prove that he can beat Ed Orgeron, color me unconvinced. Auburn returns one of the best linebacker cores in the country and without a doubt should be impressive on defense. Bo Nix impressed at quarterback last year and was named SEC Freshman of the Year, but the potential for a sophomore slump remains ever-present. Auburn is consistently one of the biggest boom-or-bust teams in the SEC, and this year it's looking just like any other.

Without further ado, here is the first edition of the SEC Football Power Rankings for the 2020 season. Things will most likely shift rather drastically after Week 1 is in the books, but one thing is certain:

High-profile college football in the south is back.

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Preseason

1) Alabama

2) Georgia

3) Florida

4) LSU

5) Auburn

6) Texas A&M

7) Tennessee

8) Kentucky

9) Ole Miss

10) South Carolina

11) Mississippi State

12) Missouri

13) Vanderbilt

14) Arkansas

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Power rankings season is finally here!

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Continuity is Important, Especially at Quarterback, Alabama has yet Another Advantage

Around the SEC: It's not a coincidence that the teams with the most established quarterbacks and coaches are all being picked to have good seasons.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Seeks to Create Value in his Senior Season

The senior linebacker missed the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL that required surgery just three days before the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Duke

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Addresses Who Will Sit Out Week 1 Due to COVID-19

The Alabama head coach discussed injured players as well as if anyone has fallen ill due to the coronavirus

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Heads Into Regular Season with Mac Jones as Starting Quarterback

Crimson Tide gets into regular-season mode as Alabama prepares to open 2020 college football season at Missouri

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Riley Mattingly is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Mattingly is the first recipient of this semester's honor following Alabama soccer's 3-1 season-opening victory over Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

by

Judy McNatt

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Corner: Together

Joey Blackwell expresses his excitement for the 2020 SEC football season as opening weekend approaches

Joey Blackwell

Alabama WR Smith Believes in QB Starter Mac Jones

Now a senior, Smith is the clear No. 1 target for starting quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the Alabama offense

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Greg Byrne Posts Photo Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Changes

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne checked out the renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium and took pictures for fans

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Dylan Moses on Alabama LB Will Anderson: "I Expect Great Things From Him"

The freshman linebacker will start and make his collegiate debut when the Crimson Tide travels to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell