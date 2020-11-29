Alabama once again proved that it is the dominant team in the conference on Saturday afternoon, dismantling Auburn in the largest margin of victory since ... well, since the last time the Tigers entered Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide's 42-13 victory proved that even with its head coach stuck in isolation due to COVID-19, the team can still get the job done on both offense and defense.

Let's be honest: right now, it's pretty much Alabama and everyone else.

That doesn't mean that there aren't teams in the SEC that could give the Crimson Tide a solid fight, though. However, the list of teams that could hang with Alabama seems to be growing shorter by the week.

This week only one other team stood out, that team being being Florida.

Sure, the Gators were only playing Kentucky this week — a Wildcats team that the Crimson Tide handily defeated last week 63-3 — but the way that Florida handled them in The Swamp was still impressive.

While Gators quarterback Kyle Trask didn't quite have the week that Mac Jones did, he still dominated the Wildcats. Trask threw 21-for-27 for 256 yards and three touchdowns, with all three of those touchdowns finding tight end Kyle Pitts.

So while Florida's win over Kentucky wasn't quite as dominant as Alabama's, the Gators are still the only other team to beat in SEC.

So let's get something clear: it's Alabama, Florida, and then everyone else.

Here's a look at this week's SEC Football Power Rankings following 10 weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

1) Alabama (8-0)

2) Florida (7-1)

3) Texas A & M (6-1)

4) Georgia (6-2)

5) Missouri (4-3)

6) Auburn (5-3)

7) LSU (3-4)

8) Arkansas (3-5)

9) Ole Miss (4-4)

10) Kentucky (3-6)

11) Tennessee (2-5)

12) Mississippi State (2-6)

13) South Carolina (2-7)

14) Vanderbilt (0-8)

