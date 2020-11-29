SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

Joey Blackwell

Alabama once again proved that it is the dominant team in the conference on Saturday afternoon, dismantling Auburn in the largest margin of victory since ... well, since the last time the Tigers entered Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide's 42-13 victory proved that even with its head coach stuck in isolation due to COVID-19, the team can still get the job done on both offense and defense.

Let's be honest: right now, it's pretty much Alabama and everyone else.

That doesn't mean that there aren't teams in the SEC that could give the Crimson Tide a solid fight, though. However, the list of teams that could hang with Alabama seems to be growing shorter by the week.

This week only one other team stood out, that team being being Florida.

Sure, the Gators were only playing Kentucky this week — a Wildcats team that the Crimson Tide handily defeated last week 63-3 — but the way that Florida handled them in The Swamp was still impressive.

While Gators quarterback Kyle Trask didn't quite have the week that Mac Jones did, he still dominated the Wildcats. Trask threw 21-for-27 for 256 yards and three touchdowns, with all three of those touchdowns finding tight end Kyle Pitts.

So while Florida's win over Kentucky wasn't quite as dominant as Alabama's, the Gators are still the only other team to beat in SEC.

So let's get something clear: it's Alabama, Florida, and then everyone else.

Here's a look at this week's SEC Football Power Rankings following 10 weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

1) Alabama (8-0)

2) Florida (7-1)

3) Texas A&M (6-1)

4) Georgia (6-2)

5) Missouri (4-3)

6) Auburn (5-3)

7) LSU (3-4)

8) Arkansas (3-5)

9) Ole Miss (4-4)

10) Kentucky (3-6)

11) Tennessee (2-5)

12) Mississippi State (2-6)

13) South Carolina (2-7)

14) Vanderbilt (0-8)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Football Torches Auburn in 42-13 Blowout Win

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones torches Tigers secondary in five-touchdown performance, guiding Crimson Tide to Iron-Bowl blowout

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell discuss Saturday's Iron Bowl victory for the Crimson Tide from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Joey Blackwell

Notebook: Nick Saban Describes Watching Iron Bowl From Home, Malachi Moore Emerging as Young Star

The Crimson Tide coach had a different vantage point on Saturday, meanwhile a freshman defensive back continues to make a name for himself

Tyler Martin

Alabama Defense Continues to Improve, Stifles Auburn and Bo Nix

The Crimson Tide sacked Nix three times and intercepted him twice on Saturday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

What Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn said After Alabama's 42-13 Victory in the Iron Bowl

Both head coaches were agreement after Alabama dismantled Auburn 42-13, that the Crimson Tide played really well against the Tigers

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Focus Against Auburn the same as Rest of Season: No Weirdness

During a season full of distractions, Alabama's process and focus have made the Crimson Tide the team to beat again

Christopher Walsh

Live Updates from the Iron Bowl: No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Undefeated Alabama hosts rival Auburn without Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11: Derrick Henry Does in Ravens Again

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell