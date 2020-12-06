This past weekend in SEC football was really just about one thing and one thing only: staying power

Week 11 in SEC football really came down to just one thing: staying power.

For the top five teams in the conference, essentially nothing changes. All five teams were able to handle their business accordingly. While Missouri might have struggled to overcome Arkansas, its valiant comeback attempt warrants them to maintain its fifth-place spot heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

To put it simply, Alabama dismantled LSU. On a cold, cloudy night in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 55-17, stating loudly and proudly why it has been the No. 1 team in the conference for such a long period this season. With a road game at Arkansas this coming weekend, Alabama will look to remain undefeated heading into the SEC Championship game on Dec. 19.

Florida made a similar statement to Alabama, although to not quite as big of an affect. The Gators finished the first quarter down 3-0 to Tennessee, but decided it had had enough in the second quarter and never looked back, downing the Volunteers 31-19 in Neyland Stadium.

To round out the top three, Texas A&M also took care of business on the road at Auburn, handing the Tigers their second-straight loss. The Aggies are still ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff, and with both of their remaining games still on the schedule, if they can finish the season with one more pair of wins it's reasonable to think that Texas A&M could find itself in the playoff when all is said and done.

Regarding the rest of the SEC, no major shakeups occurred this weekend. Essentially everything went according to plan across the conference.

Here is where the SEC Football Power Rankings stand with just one weekend remaining before the SEC Championship:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

1) Alabama (9-0)

2) Florida (8-1)

3) Texas A&M (7-1)

4) Georgia (6-2)

5) Missouri (5-3)

6) Auburn (5-4)

7) Ole Miss (4-4)

8) LSU (3-5)

9) Arkansas (3-6)

10) Kentucky (4-6)

11) Mississippi State (2-6)

12) Tennessee (2-6)

13) South Carolina (2-8)

14) Vanderbilt (0-8)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.