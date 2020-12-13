Alabama became the first SEC team to ever finish 10-0 in the conference

With the SEC Championship set between Alabama football and Florida next Saturday, many fans wondered whether or not this weekend's games should be played.

For the Crimson Tide, things turned out rather well against Arkansas Razorbacks. For the Gators, not so much against the LSU Tigers.

Alabama thumped Arkansas 52-3 with its powerful rushing attack and stifling defense. Six of the Crimson Tide's touchdowns came on the ground, with the seventh being an 84-yard punt return touchdown by wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

While Alabama looked the part in its final weekend before the SEC title game in Atlanta, Florida did not.

The Gators stumbled against LSU, falling 37-34. While quarterback Kyle Trask still threw for over 400 yards and four total touchdowns, the Tigers seemed to always find a way into the end zone. Florida had a chance to tie the game with a last-second field goal, but it ultimately fell wide left and gave LSU the upset victory.

Alabama remains in the top spot heading into next Saturday's championship, while Florida drops to third behind Texas A&M.

Auburn rises to fifth and Missouri drops to sixth due to Auburn taking down Mississippi State and Missouri falling hard to Georgia. Aside from that swap, this week's power rankings look relatively the same as last week's.

Without further ado, here are the SEC Football Power Rankings heading into championship weekend:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

1) Alabama (10-0)

2) Texas A&M (7-1)

3) Florida (8-2)

4) Georgia (7-2)

5) Auburn (5-4)

6) Missouri (6-4)

7) LSU (4-5)

8) Ole Miss (4-4)

9) Kentucky (4-6)

10) Arkansas (3-7)

11) Tennessee (3-6)

12) Mississippi State (2-7)

13) South Carolina (2-8)

14) Vanderbilt (0-9)

