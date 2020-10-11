SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

Wow. Just ... wow.

If you correctly predicted how this past SEC football Saturday was going to turn out, then clearly you should probably have my job.

Saturday saw upsets all over the SEC. As hard as it is to believe, the majority of SEC teams now have a losing record, and only two undefeated teams remain in Alabama and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide had its hands as full as it possibly could against Ole Miss in Oxford. Lane Kiffin and his Rebels seemed to have an answer for everything in the Alabama defense's book, scoring 48 points and putting up 647 yards. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, Alabama also had its way with Ole Miss' defense, totaling 723 yards — including 206 rushing yards and five touchdowns from running back Najee Harris and 417 yards from quarterback Mac Jones — in an absolute offensive slugfest. Alabama stays in first this week, but the gap between itself and Georgia is definitely closing.

Speaking of the Bulldogs, Georgia remains in second after defeating Tennessee. The Volunteers were able to keep it close heading into the half, but Georgia blanked Tennessee in the second half, pulling away to a 44-21 victory. The Bulldogs now head to Tuscaloosa this upcoming weekend to take on the Crimson Tide. Two will enter undefeated, but when the dust settles there will only be one undefeated team left in the conference.

Texas A & M jumps up to third place after a big win over Florida. The Aggies victory was in fact its first Top-5 home win since 2002 and was just what coach Jimbo Fisher and his team needed after a disappointing performance in Tuscaloosa the weekend prior.

LSU continued to slide as it fell on the road at Missouri. Missouri went punch-for-punch with the Bayou Bengals, seemingly having an answer for every point that LSU was able to put on the board. A great win for first-year Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz puts his Tigers up in seventh while Ed Orgeron's Tigers fall to 11th.

Here is this week's power rankings after what will be remembered as the craziest college football weekend thus far:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 3

1) Alabama (3-0)

2) Georgia (3-0)

3) Texas A & M (2-1)

4) Auburn (2-1)

5) Florida (2-1)

6) Tennessee (2-1)

7) Missouri (1-2)

8) Kentucky (1-2)

9) Ole Miss (1-2)

10) Mississippi State (1-2)

11) LSU (1-2)

12) Arkansas (1-2)

13) South Carolina (1-2)

14) Vanderbilt (0-3)

