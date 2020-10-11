SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

Joey Blackwell

Wow. Just ... wow.

If you correctly predicted how this past SEC football Saturday was going to turn out, then clearly you should probably have my job.

Saturday saw upsets all over the SEC. As hard as it is to believe, the majority of SEC teams now have a losing record, and only two undefeated teams remain in Alabama and Georgia.

The Crimson Tide had its hands as full as it possibly could against Ole Miss in Oxford. Lane Kiffin and his Rebels seemed to have an answer for everything in the Alabama defense's book, scoring 48 points and putting up 647 yards. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, Alabama also had its way with Ole Miss' defense, totaling 723 yards — including 206 rushing yards and five touchdowns from running back Najee Harris and 417 yards from quarterback Mac Jones — in an absolute offensive slugfest. Alabama stays in first this week, but the gap between itself and Georgia is definitely closing.

Speaking of the Bulldogs, Georgia remains in second after defeating Tennessee. The Volunteers were able to keep it close heading into the half, but Georgia blanked Tennessee in the second half, pulling away to a 44-21 victory. The Bulldogs now head to Tuscaloosa this upcoming weekend to take on the Crimson Tide. Two will enter undefeated, but when the dust settles there will only be one undefeated team left in the conference.

Texas A&M jumps up to third place after a big win over Florida. The Aggies victory was in fact its first Top-5 home win since 2002 and was just what coach Jimbo Fisher and his team needed after a disappointing performance in Tuscaloosa the weekend prior.

LSU continued to slide as it fell on the road at Missouri. Missouri went punch-for-punch with the Bayou Bengals, seemingly having an answer for every point that LSU was able to put on the board. A great win for first-year Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz puts his Tigers up in seventh while Ed Orgeron's Tigers fall to 11th.

Here is this week's power rankings after what will be remembered as the craziest college football weekend thus far:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 3

1) Alabama (3-0)

2) Georgia (3-0)

3) Texas A&M (2-1)

4) Auburn (2-1)

5) Florida (2-1)

6) Tennessee (2-1)

7) Missouri (1-2)

8) Kentucky (1-2)

9) Ole Miss (1-2)

10) Mississippi State (1-2)

11) LSU (1-2)

12) Arkansas (1-2)

13) South Carolina (1-2)

14) Vanderbilt (0-3)

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Instant Analysis: Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

The Crimson Tide's offense continued to be prolific while its defense still needs some major improvements

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama QB Mac Jones Delivers Again At Ole Miss: "We Knew We Had to Be Pretty Much Perfect"

The Crimson Tide signal caller continued his hot start to the season on Saturday night against the Rebels, passing for over 400 yards for the second straight week

Tyler Martin

by

Bamaman117

Alabama Football Holds Off Ole Miss in Offensive Slugfest, 63-48

The Crimson Tide and the Rebels combined for 1,370 yards on a rainy night in Oxford

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Notebook: Alabama Defense Frustrated By Ole Miss' Up-Tempo Offense in Road Win

Alabama's defense showed holes and glaring weaknesses on Saturday night against the Rebels, but its time to learn and get better quick according to Dylan Moses

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban, Dylan Moses Suggest Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Had Their Signals: "They Had an Answer for Everything"

There might be a reason why Alabama's defense struggled so mightily in the 63-48 victory over the Rebels on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Live updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss

As if Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin wasn't enough of a draw, the game will be played with Hurricane Delta going by

Christopher Walsh

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall; Alabama at Ole Miss Still on for Saturday

Tropical Storm Delta turned into Hurricane Delta and continues to strengthen while heading toward the Gulf Coast later this week

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss, TV, Time, Updated SEC Schedule

How to see and follow Alabama football when it visits Ole Miss for the Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin reunion

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell