Alabama might have had a bye week this weekend, but there was still plenty of action across the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Let's start with the big one: Florida and Georgia. While the Bulldogs took an early 14-0 lead, the Gators came roaring back with a 38-7 run to lead Georgia at the half. Florida didn't look back, running away with a final score of 44-28. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask had a stellar performance, throwing 30-for-43 with 474 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. After a slow start, the Florida defense also stepped up, allowing only seven points in the second half.

Florida now takes sole possession of first place in the SEC East with Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Tennessee being the only teams standing in between them and a trip to Atlanta for an SEC Championship Game appearance.

Georgia drops to fourth in this week's poll, with both Texas A & M and Florida rising above them.

Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas put together a solid win over Tennessee. First-year head coach Sam Pittman continued to work his magic in Fayetteville, leading the Razorbacks to a 24-13 victory over the Volunteers. Arkansas remains at No. 6 in this week's rankings, but with Florida next week and Alabama at the end of the season, a potential rise in the rankings is still there should Pittman and quarterback Feleipe Franks continue to perform at their current level.

Here is this week's SEC Football Power Rankings after seven weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 7

1) Alabama (6-0)

2) Texas A & M (5-1)

3) Florida (4-1)

4) Georgia 4-2)

5) Auburn (4-2)

6) Arkansas (3-3)

7) Missouri (2-3)

8) Kentucky (2-4)

9) Tennessee (2-4)

10) LSU (2-3)

11) Ole Miss (2-4)

12) Mississippi State (2-4)

13) South Carolina (2-4)

14) Vanderbilt (0-5)

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.