SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 7

Joey Blackwell

Alabama might have had a bye week this weekend, but there was still plenty of action across the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Let's start with the big one: Florida and Georgia. While the Bulldogs took an early 14-0 lead, the Gators came roaring back with a 38-7 run to lead Georgia at the half. Florida didn't look back, running away with a final score of 44-28. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask had a stellar performance, throwing 30-for-43 with 474 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. After a slow start, the Florida defense also stepped up, allowing only seven points in the second half.

Florida now takes sole possession of first place in the SEC East with Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Tennessee being the only teams standing in between them and a trip to Atlanta for an SEC Championship Game appearance.

Georgia drops to fourth in this week's poll, with both Texas A&M and Florida rising above them.

Around the rest of the SEC, Arkansas put together a solid win over Tennessee. First-year head coach Sam Pittman continued to work his magic in Fayetteville, leading the Razorbacks to a 24-13 victory over the Volunteers. Arkansas remains at No. 6 in this week's rankings, but with Florida next week and Alabama at the end of the season, a potential rise in the rankings is still there should Pittman and quarterback Feleipe Franks continue to perform at their current level.

Here is this week's SEC Football Power Rankings after seven weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 7

1) Alabama (6-0)

2) Texas A&M (5-1)

3) Florida (4-1)

4) Georgia 4-2)

5) Auburn (4-2)

6) Arkansas (3-3)

7) Missouri (2-3)

8) Kentucky (2-4)

9) Tennessee (2-4)

10) LSU (2-3)

11) Ole Miss (2-4)

12) Mississippi State (2-4)

13) South Carolina (2-4)

14) Vanderbilt (0-5)

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Poised To Earn No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll After Clemson Loss

The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 in each season in since 2008

Tyler Martin

The Top 100 Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era: No. 46-50

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

2020-21 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball Roster and Schedule

A full listing of the 2020-21 Crimson Tide basketball players, coaches and opponents

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 9: Kenyan Drake, Dre Kirkpatrick out for Cardinals

Former Alabama running backs are leading a strong season for their position group, with three notching 100-yard games last week

Kristi F. Patick

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player(s) to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 9: Beware the Running Backs

Everything you need for Week 9 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Alabama RB Trey Sanders Involved in Car Accident

The redshirt freshman tailback suffered non-life threatening injuries

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama Sees Slight Decrease in Positive COVID-19 Cases

Alabama fell from 64 positive cases last week to 56 new cases this week

Joey Blackwell

Recruiting Corner: Nate Oats Updates Where Things Stand for Crimson Tide in 2021 Cycle

Alabama basketball looking to add to already stellar 2021 recruiting class

Tyler Martin