All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

Kentucky takes a hard fall after a 1-3 start to the 2020-2021 season
Author:
Publish date:

The second week of action in the 2020-2021 SEC men's basketball season was packed with action. While some teams benefitted from the early non-conference schedule, other teams took to it with more difficulty.

The primary focus being Kentucky.

The Wildcats are off to a rough start, finishing their first four game with an overall record of 1-3. Kentucky has not had the easiest of schedules, winning against Morehead State but then dropping to No. 19 Richmond, No. 5 Kansas and then a solid Georgia Tech squad in Atlanta.

While it's too early to count the Wildcats out just yet, things are not looking promising for John Calipari and his team. Kentucky drops to eighth in this week's power rankings.

While Kentucky is dropping, Arkansas is surging. The Razorbacks are off to a 4-0 start and have dominated opponents. While its schedule hasn't exactly been difficult, Arkansas is showing that they can hang with some of the SEC's best this season and has come to play.

Arkansas is the new No. 1 this week. That being said, now would be a great time to remind readers that the power rankings serves as a metric to attempt to display who the best teams in the conference are at this moment in time. Will Arkansas win the SEC? Probably not. Could they beat almost anyone else in the conference at this moment in time? It certainly looks like it.

Alabama dropped its first game in the 2020 Maui Invitational against Stanford last Monday, but then came roaring back to back-to-back dominating victories over UNLV and Providence to close out the tournament. After a cold start in the Crimson Tide's first two games, senior guard John Petty Jr. was piping hot in his last two games.

The Crimson Tide get almost a week-and-a-half off before traveling to Atlanta to take on Clemson in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

And with that, here are the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings after two weeks of play:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

1. Arkansas (4-0)

2. Florida (3-0)

3. LSU (3-1)

4. Tennessee (0-0)

5. Missouri (3-0)

6. Alabama (3-1)

7. Auburn (2-2)

8. Kentucky (1-3)

9. Texas A&M (3-0)

10. Georgia (3-0)

11. Ole Miss (0-0)

12. Vanderbilt (1-0)

13. Mississippi State (2-2)

14. South Carolina (1-2)

Follow along at Bama Central every Monday throughout the season for updated power rankings.

120520_MFB_JonesMa_LSU_KG3997
All Things Bama

2020 Alabama Football Awards Tracker: Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith Up for Multiple Awards

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

120520_MFB_SmithDe_LSU_KG3701
All Things Bama

Alabama's DeVonta Smith is the SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
All Things Bama

DeVonta Smith is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

120520_MFB_SmithDe_LSU_KG9685
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: SEC Title Game Set, DeVonta Smith and the Heisman Race

Linebacker Christian Harris on a fumble return against Arkansas
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 7-13, 2020

090818_MFB_SmithSa_ArkansasState_KG1964
BamaCentral+

Opening Lines for College Football Week 15

Don Whitmire card
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 7, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 13: Another W for Tua Tagovailoa