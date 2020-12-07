The second week of action in the 2020-2021 SEC men's basketball season was packed with action. While some teams benefitted from the early non-conference schedule, other teams took to it with more difficulty.

The primary focus being Kentucky.

The Wildcats are off to a rough start, finishing their first four game with an overall record of 1-3. Kentucky has not had the easiest of schedules, winning against Morehead State but then dropping to No. 19 Richmond, No. 5 Kansas and then a solid Georgia Tech squad in Atlanta.

While it's too early to count the Wildcats out just yet, things are not looking promising for John Calipari and his team. Kentucky drops to eighth in this week's power rankings.

While Kentucky is dropping, Arkansas is surging. The Razorbacks are off to a 4-0 start and have dominated opponents. While its schedule hasn't exactly been difficult, Arkansas is showing that they can hang with some of the SEC's best this season and has come to play.

Arkansas is the new No. 1 this week. That being said, now would be a great time to remind readers that the power rankings serves as a metric to attempt to display who the best teams in the conference are at this moment in time. Will Arkansas win the SEC? Probably not. Could they beat almost anyone else in the conference at this moment in time? It certainly looks like it.

Alabama dropped its first game in the 2020 Maui Invitational against Stanford last Monday, but then came roaring back to back-to-back dominating victories over UNLV and Providence to close out the tournament. After a cold start in the Crimson Tide's first two games, senior guard John Petty Jr. was piping hot in his last two games.

The Crimson Tide get almost a week-and-a-half off before traveling to Atlanta to take on Clemson in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

And with that, here are the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings after two weeks of play:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

1. Arkansas (4-0)

2. Florida (3-0)

3. LSU (3-1)

4. Tennessee (0-0)

5. Missouri (3-0)

6. Alabama (3-1)

7. Auburn (2-2)

8. Kentucky (1-3)

9. Texas A&M (3-0)

10. Georgia (3-0)

11. Ole Miss (0-0)

12. Vanderbilt (1-0)

13. Mississippi State (2-2)

14. South Carolina (1-2)

