Kentucky continues to drop in the rankings after an 1-4 start to the 2020-2021 season

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Kentucky Wildcats.

After a dominating 81-45 victory over Morehead State to start the season, Kentucky has now gone 0-4 over its next four games. While two of those teams were ranked in Richmond and Kansas, unranked Notre Dame beat the Wildcats in their own house on Saturday signaling much larger problems at Kentucky.

The Wildcats fall to 11th in this week's Power Rankings.

Alabama didn't fare much better this past weekend against Clemson at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. While the Crimson Tide was able to form a solid comeback effort and take the lead with roughly six minutes remaining, Alabama was stopped in its tracks by the Tigers and would up falling 64-56.

The Crimson Tide takes on Furman in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night but falls to eighth this week.

Arkansas is now on a tear, starting the season 6-0. The Razorbacks have been consistently playing solid basketball. While their quality of opponents hasn't exactly been high, an undefeated record doesn't lie. Arkansas remains in first place this week with Florida and LSU hot on its heels.

This week saw quite a shuffle in the power rankings with all teams finally in action. Here is a look at this week's power rankings:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 3

1. Arkansas (6-0)

2. Florida (3-1)

3. LSU (3-1)

4. Missouri (5-0)

5. Georgia (5-0)

6. Tennessee (2-0)

7. Auburn (3-2)

8. Alabama (3-2)

9. Ole Miss (2-0)

10. Texas A&M (3-1)

11. Kentucky (1-4)

12. Vanderbilt (2-0)

13. Mississippi State (3-3)

14. South Carolina (1-2)

Follow along at Bama Central every Monday throughout the season for updated power rankings.