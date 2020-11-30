SI.com
SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

Joey Blackwell

There's a new No. 1 in this week's SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings, but not because anyone did anything special.

Rather, because the other team lost its way out of first place.

Kentucky entered the season as first place but after crushing Morehead State 81-45 in its season opener, the Wildcats were embarrassed at home by Richmond 76-64.

Not exactly the stellar start that Kentucky was looking for, but Wildcats fans need not be worried. While Kentucky's non-conference schedule is a tough one, there is still a whole season left to be played.

For now, Tennessee takes over the No. 1 spot this week.

A total of three teams have yet to take to the hardwood due to COVID-19, those teams being Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss. Florida remains third while Ole Miss is in 11th after one week of play.

Alabama's defense impressed last Wednesday against Jacksonville State, with the Crimson Tide forcing 20 turnovers and winning the defensive rebound battle 35-29. While its defense was strong, its offense could use some work: the Crimson Tide shot just 39 percent from the floor and 23 percent from three-point range.

Alabama now faces the task of three games in three days at the Maui Invitational, which has been relocated this year to Asheville, N.C. due to the pandemic. The Crimson Tide will take on Stanford in its tournament opener on Monday.

For now, Alabama drops to No. 6 due to a surging 2-0 Arkansas squad, but a successful tournament in Asheville could cause the Crimson Tide to move up next week.

Here is the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings after one week of play:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Preseason

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky (1-1)

3. Florida

4. LSU (1-1)

5. Arkansas (2-0)

6. Alabama (1-0)

7. Missouri (1-0)

8. South Carolina (1-1)

9. Auburn (1-1)

10. Texas A&M (1-0)

11. Ole Miss

12. Georgia (1-0)

13. Vanderbilt (1-0)

14. Mississippi State (0-2)

Follow along at Bama Central every Monday throughout the season for updated power rankings.

