SEC Names Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Defensive Player of the Week, Crimson Tide Coaches Select Seven Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference named Alabama sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. its Defensive Player of the Week following his performance on Saturday night against the LSU Tigers.

Against the Tigers in the Crimson Tide's 20-14 win, Anderson led Alabama in tackles with 12. Four of those tackles were for a loss, and Anderson also recorded 1.5 sacks in the game. With the addition of his four tackles for loss, Anderson now leads all of college football with 21 on the season.

Anderson is also a half-sack away from leading the nation in that category with 10.5 through the first nine games. His sack total is, however, the best in the SEC.

The conference honor is Anderson's fourth of the season and Alabama's ninth as a team.

Alongside Anderson, the Crimson Tide coaching staff selected three other defensive players as their defensive players of the week, including defensive back Jordan Battle, lineman Phidarian Mathis and linebacker Dallas Turner. Wide receiver Jameson Williams was the lone Alabama offensive player named for the weekly honor.

For the Crimson Tide's special teams unit, Battle was named once again for his assistance in kick-return coverage. Wide receivers Slade Bolden and JoJo Earle were also named for their contributions in kick returns.

Here is the full press release from the SEC, including the rest of this week's honorees. The Alabama Athletics press release naming the seven Crimson Tide players of the week is located below.

Offensive

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Hooker was spectacular in leading Tennessee to a 45-42 high-scoring win at No. 18 Kentucky as he accounted for four touchdowns and 357 yards of total offense.

He averaged an incredible 11.52 yards per play. It was the Vols' first ranked win on the road vs. a top 20 opponent since 2006, while the 45 points were Tennessee's most vs. a ranked opponent on the road since Oct. 7, 2006 (51 at No. 10 Georgia).

Hooker finished an efficient 15-of-20 for a career-best 316 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 41 yards on the ground. Hooker fired multiple touchdown passes over 70 yards, becoming the first Vol QB since at least 2000 to achieve the feat in the same game and the only player in the SEC this season to do it in a conference game.

Hooker moved into a tie for the national lead in 70+ yard touchdowns on the season with four, while elevating his QB passer rating to 190.01, good for fourth in the nation.

He also surpassed Peyton Manning (20 in 1996) for 10th place in Tennessee all-time single-season touchdown passes with 21.

Defensive

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Anderson was all over the field in a 20-14 defensive slugfest victory over LSU

He led the Crimson Tide in tackles with a career-best 12, including eight solo stops

Added four more tackles for loss (-13 yards) to his NCAA-best 21

Added 1.5 more sacks to his team leading total of 10.5, which leads the SEC and ranks 4th nationally

Batted down one pass and was credited with two more quarterback hurries

Helped the Crimson Tide limit LSU to just 295 total yards, including 109 rushing yards

Special Teams

Seth Small, PK, Texas A&M

The senior placekicker from Katy was 4-of-5 in the field goal department making kicks of 21, 29, 37 and a long of 47.

He missed a 42-yard effort in the second quarter.

Senior PK Seth Small sailed a 28-yard field goal through the uprights midway through the first quarter for the 64th made field goal of his career, passing 2011 Lou Groza award winner Randy Bullock (2008-11) for the all-time career record at A&M.

Parker White, PK, South Carolina

White connected on all eight of his kicks in Saturday's 40-17 win over Florida.

The "Super Senior" set a career-high with four field goals made, hitting from 39, 35, 40 and 39 yards, while scoring a career-best 16 points.

He became the first Gamecock to make four field goals in a game since 2015.

Defensive Line

Tyree Johnson, DL, Texas A&M

The senior from Washington, DC, had two tackles and both were quarterback sacks for losses of 13 yards as the Aggie defense allowed only 226 net yards on 70 plays from scrimmage against Auburn.

The fewest yards for Auburn's offense this season. Johnson also caused a fumble.

This marked the fourth straight SEC game for Johnson to tally a quarterback sack.

Offensive Line

Cade Mays, OT, Tennessee

Mays paved the way and protected for a Tennessee offense that racked up 462 yards of total offense in a 45-42 win at No. 18 Kentucky.

The win over a ranked opponent on the road saw Mays play every offensive snap at right tackle as he did not allow a pressure, a sack, or a penalty.

Mays was a part of a Tennessee unit that put up 42 points - its most vs. a ranked opponent since scoring 45 vs. Northwestern in the 2016 Outback Bowl.

For the season, Mays has now played 418 snaps without allowing a sack.

Freshman

Cam Little, PK, Arkansas

Connected on three of four field goals in Arkansas' 31-28 win over No. 17 Mississippi State.

Set career longs with field goal makes of 46, 48 and 51 yards.

Since at least 1997, Little is the first Arkansas kicker with three makes of 45+ yards in a game.

Little has made 14 field goals this year, the most in the FBS among freshman kickers.

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Elects Seven Players of the Week following LSU Matchup

One name on offense, four on defense and three on special teams were recognized

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff selected seven players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 20-14 win over SEC West rival LSU last Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Jameson Williams on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Phidarian Mathis and Dallas Turner on defense; and Battle, Slade Bolden and JoJo Earle on special teams all earned the honors for their efforts against the Tigers.

OFFENSE

Jameson Williams

Led all wideouts with 10 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown

Found the end zone from 58 yards out for his fifth 50-plus yard reception for a score this season

Added 22 yards on his lone kick return and finished with 183 all-purpose yards by night’s end

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Led all Crimson Tide defenders with a career-high 12 tackles, including a team-best eight solo stops

Added to his NCAA-leading tackles for loss total with four TFLs (-13 yards)

Also contributed 1.5 sacks (-8 yards) to go with two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup

Jordan Battle

Tied for second on the Alabama defense with nine total tackles

Directed a Tide secondary unit that limited LSU to only 186 yards passing

Phidarian Mathis

Contributed in numerous ways along the Tide defensive front

Finished with nine total tackles, including 1.5 for loss (-8 yards) and one sack (-7 yards)

Pressured the Tigers’ quarterback a team-high three times while also recovering a fumble that led to an Alabama touchdown two plays later

Dallas Turner

Provided pressure off the edge in his second career start

Recorded two sacks (-12 yards) as part of his five total tackles on the night

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jordan Battle

Made a huge stop on a fake punt to keep LSU from scoring on the trick play

Also helped the Tide coverage units limit the Tigers to five yards on punt returns and only 18 yards across a pair of kickoff returns

Slade Bolden

Contributed on punt coverage and punt returns

Added two receptions for 22 yards in the passing game

JoJo Earle