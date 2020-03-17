It's official.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced that all athletic events, namely regular season competition and SEC championships, would be cancelled through the reminder of the 2019-2020 athletic year due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Previously, all athletic activity was suspended until April 15.

This means the University of Alabama's A-Day game is cancelled along with every other SEC school's spring game. No pro days will be held by the members of the conference as well.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said league commissioner Greg Sankey. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

All team meetings and practices, whether voluntary or required, will still be suspended until at least April 15. After that, further discussion will be had on what happens moving forward.

This story will be updated.