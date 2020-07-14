SEC Postpones Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country through August 31

The Southeastern Conference has announced that it has postponed competition for soccer, volleyball and cross country through August 31 due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

The announcement came via a statement released by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31," the SEC's statement reads. "The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.

"The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games."

The conference expressed in the statement that it intends to follow the guidelines set forth by the Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force as well as the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.

Alabama athletics does not currently have any 2020 schedules available for its three programs affected by these changes. With that in mind, it is unclear what competitions — be they non conference or conference play — have been affected at this time.