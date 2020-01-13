SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

SEC play is in full swing, and boy has it has not disappointed.

After coming oh-so-close to losing its first game of the season against Vanderbilt, Auburn slipped by to remain the only undefeated team in the conference.

Along with the Tigers, only two other teams remain undefeated in conference play, those being Kentucky and LSU. Kentucky remains solidly in second place despite struggling to put Alabama away in Lexington.

LSU clings to third just behind the Wildcats. LSU hasn't been very impressive against its first three opponents, but still walks away with the 3-0 conference record. That record alone keeps the Tigers in the third spot.

Arkansas continues to surprise and is now third in the rankings. Arkansas won both its games against Texas A & M and Ole Miss but dropped its first difficult conference game of the season in LSU. The Razorbacks are scheduled to face Kentucky Saturday, so that will be a good metric to judge this team by.

Alabama falls into the eighth spot after starting its SEC schedule 1-2. The Crimson Tide have impressed many with its strong offensive play and defensive resilience but don't have much to show for it. A close double-overtime loss to Florida started off conference play on the wrong foot for first-year head coach Nate Oats, but a strong showing in Tuscaloosa against Mississippi State showed just how good this Alabama team can be.

While the Crimson Tide lost to Kentucky on the road, the tenacity that the team showed and its willpower to keep the game close was a moral victory for the team. Alabama certainly isn't the best team in the SEC this season, but it also is far from the worst.

Here's a look at the SEC power rankings heading into Week 10:

1. Auburn (15-0, 3-0 SEC)

2. Kentucky (12-3, 3-0)

3. LSU (11-4, 3-0)

4. Arkansas (13-2, 2-1)

5. Florida (10-5, 2-1)

6. Tennessee (10-5, 2-1)

7. Missouri (9-6, 1-2)

8. Alabama (8-7, 1-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-6, 0-2)

10. Georgia (10-5, 0-2)

11. Texas A & M (8-6, 2-1)

12. Mississippi State (9-6, 0-3)

13. South Carolina (8-7, 0-2)

14. Vanderbilt (8-7, 0-2)

Check back in with BamaCentral every Monday throughout the season for updated SEC basketball power rankings.