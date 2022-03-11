Skip to main content

SEC Tournament Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs No. 11 Vanderbilt

Alabama begins its SEC Tournament title defense Thursday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — The sixth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (19-12, 9-9) is set to take on the eleventh-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores (16-15, 7-11) inside Amalie Arena in the second round of the SEC Tournament. 

The game will begin 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Mississippi State-South Carolina game.

Vanderbilt defeated 14-seed Georgia yesterday by a final score of 86-51. Alabama received a first round bye, and will be playing in its first game of the tournament. 

Pregame

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Mississippi State just defeated South Carolina. Alabama will tip in approximately 25 minutes.
  • The officials for the game will be Tony Greene, Bart Lenox, and Owen Shortt. 

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Does Georgia's Impressive Showing at Combine Actually Help Nick Saban?

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
Wallace Wade statue on the Alabama Walk of Champions
History

Throwback Thursday: Wallace Wade

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Analyzing Alabama Football's NFL Storylines

By Clay Miller9 hours ago
Quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws over Crimson defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) during the Alabama A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Football Preview and Top 5 Position Battles

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Footbulb
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Footbulb

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
Class of 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson.
Recruiting

Top-Rated 2024 RB Talks Recent Alabama Offer

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Washington, DC, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban speaks as President Barack Obama (right) listens during a ceremony honoring the 2015 national champion Crimson Tide in the East Room at the White House.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 10, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Ben Hess
All Things Bama

UNA Wins at The Joe for Only the Second Time in Program History

By Christopher WalshMar 9, 2022