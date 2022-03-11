SEC Tournament Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs No. 11 Vanderbilt
Alabama begins its SEC Tournament title defense Thursday night.
TAMPA, Fla. — The sixth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (19-12, 9-9) is set to take on the eleventh-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores (16-15, 7-11) inside Amalie Arena in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
The game will begin 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Mississippi State-South Carolina game.
Vanderbilt defeated 14-seed Georgia yesterday by a final score of 86-51. Alabama received a first round bye, and will be playing in its first game of the tournament.
Pregame
- Mississippi State just defeated South Carolina. Alabama will tip in approximately 25 minutes.
- The officials for the game will be Tony Greene, Bart Lenox, and Owen Shortt.