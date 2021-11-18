Second Half Effort Propels Alabama Women's Basketball Past Southern Miss, 86-54

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Coming off a tough loss to Tulane, Alabama women's basketball responded to adversity with a strong 86-54 win over Southern Miss. Alabama posted four players in double-digit scoring, with only 9 turnovers on the night.

Alabama played clean defense early, as Southern Miss did not shoot a free throw in the first half. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide shot 9-for-11 from the line in the first half, helping give Alabama a slight 37-33 advantage going into the break. Brittany Davis accounted for 5 of those free throw points, as she and Jada Rice went into the break as double digit scorers.

Alabama also played clean offensively in the first half with only three turnovers, but the Crimson Tide was unable to pull away due to 2-for-10 three point shooting at the break.

Southern Miss was able to hang in the game in the game thanks to shooting 50% (16-32) from the field in the first two quarters.

Alabama buckled down to start the second half, going on 9-0 run early in the third. The Crimson Tide held the Golden Eagles to just 6 points in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 56-39 heading into the final period.

Kristy Curry was able to get playing time for the younger players, due to Alabama's dominant second half showing.

Crimson Tide leaders Brittany Davis and Jamya Mingo-Young posted double-doubles in the game, as Davis had a whopping 23 points and 11 rebounds with Mingo-Young finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Overall, Alabama won the turnover discrepancy by a large 21-to-9 margin. It was not a stellar shooting night, but using its defensivee, the Crimson Tide was able to prevail in the second half.