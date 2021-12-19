Second-Half Surge Propels Alabama Basketball Past Jacksonville State, 65-59

While the Crimson Tide struggled offensively in the game's first 20 minutes, an 18-2 run in the second half gave the team a much-needed boost to take home the win.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An 18-2 second-half run by No. 6 Alabama basketball proved to be all that the team needed as the Crimson Tide outlasted the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 65-59.

The first half was one of the worst halves of basketball that the Crimson Tide has played all season. While Alabama was able to keep it close over the game's first seven minutes, a 15-2 run by JSU put the Gamecocks up 20-13 at the 7:48 mark.

With 1:36 remaining, the Crimson Tide scored the last seven points of the first half. The last few points came from a three-point buzzer-beater by junior guard Jahvon Quinerly to send Alabama into the locker room with a 29-28 lead. The lead marked the first time since the 9:39 mark of the first half that the Crimson Tide had held the lead.

Alabama shot just 32 percent over the course of the game's first 20 minutes. The percentage was even worse for the Crimson Tide from beyond the arc, where Alabama shot just 24 percent.

One bright spot was senior guard Keon Ellis, who registered 14 points and three rebounds in the first half. His three rebounds tied Quinerly, junior guard Jaden Shackelford and freshman forward Charles Bediako for the team-lead.

At the start of the second half, Alabama's lead grew to three points thanks to sophomore forward Juwan Gary. However, the game was tied once again just minutes later thanks to a three-pointer by JSU's Kayne Henry.

The game continued to go back and forth over the next eight minutes. At the under-12 media timeout, though, the Gamecocks had crawled back to re-take a 41-39 lead. It was at that point that Alabama seemingly decided that it had had enough.

A corner three by sophomore forward Darius Miles sparked an 8-0 run to put the Crimson Tide up 47-41 at the nine-minute mark. The run continued with an exclamation point; a poster-like dunk by Bediako over the back of JSU forward Brandon Huffman.

With Alabama up by its largest lead of the game, the Crimson Tide didn't look back. The run continued to expand, ultimately developing into a 18-2 run to put Alabama up by a score of 57-43 over a span of five minutes.

Jacksonville State formed a late 12-2 run of its own to cut the Alabama lead down to just five points, but it was too little, too late for the Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide's lead proved insurmountable for JSU, and Alabama followed up a worrisome first half with a solid second to take home a 65-59 victory.

Alabama shot exactly 50-percent from the floor in the second half and shot 30.8-percent from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide also improved its rebounding in the second half, improving from 18 first-half rebounds to 23 in the second.

Ellis finished the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Aside from Ellis, only two other Alabama players finished in double-digits, with Quinerly finishing with 15 and Miles with 10.

Ellis also led the team with his 10 rebounds. Miles and Bediako each tied for second on the Crimson Tide with seven apiece.

With the win, Alabama improves to 9-2 on the season. Jacksonville State falls to 5-6 with the loss.

Up next, the Crimson Tide will take on the Davidson Wildcats in the C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham, Ala.. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT tip (SEC Network+).

This story will be updated with quotes and video from Saturday night's game.