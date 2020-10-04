Second-Quarter Interception by Daniel Wright Provides Spark for Alabama Defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After the first quarter of Saturday's game between Alabama football and Texas A & M, if you were to look at redshirt-junior defensive back Daniel Wright's stat sheet, you probably wouldn't have been that impressed.

After leading the Crimson Tide in tackles with 11 last weekend against Missouri, Wright started the game off slowly, only accounting for two tackles in the 20 minutes of play.

To make matters worse, Wright blew a play by missing a tackle on the sidelines to give Texas A & M its first touchdown at the tail end of the first quarter.

Sophomore linebacker Christian Harris said that while he and his teammates acknowledged that Wright had blown the play, they encouraged him on the sidelines.

“Any time you’re playing a football game against a great offense like A & M has you know that you’re going to make mistakes,” Harris said. “So that’s the main thing we were all telling him. We weren’t really getting on him like bad. I mean, it was early in the game so you now basically just telling each other the next play to keep working at it. Don’t let the next play be affected whatever you had messed up.”

Even though he was not performing well early on after having such a strong showing last week, Wright soon had his opportunity for redemption.

At the midway point of the second quarter, the Crimson Tide's defense would get a shot in the arm. With Texas A & M in possession of the football on third and thirteen on the Aggie 35 yard line, quarterback Kellen Mond threw an interception straight to Wright. Wright quickly cut to the sideline and sprinted all the way downfield for a 47-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

Wright finished Saturday's game with three tackles, one of them solo. However, he left his mark on the game by making the play that doubled up the Aggies 28-14 and began the process of pulling away for the Crimson Tide.

While Alabama head coach Nick Saban acknowledged that Wright made a big play, he also emphasized the mistakes that need to be improved upon.

“He made a big play,” Saban said. “It’s always good to get an interception when you’re playing DB. To run it back for a touchdown is even greater. He missed a tackle on the sidelines and we do sideline tackle all the time and I just didn’t like the way he approached and finished and should have got the guy out of bounds and he didn’t. But bigger than that we made a big mental error on the play that allowed them to make the play that they made. It was a double-whammy. But you know D. Wright is a playmaker but he’s also a guy that has to really stay focused on doing his job and that’s something that we’re going to continue to work on.”

Prior to the pick six by Wright, the Aggies' offense was beginning to look like a potential threat to the Crimson Tide, particularly the secondary. Thanks to the pick six, much momentum from Texas A & M was lost heading into halftime and the Aggies were never quite able to regain the gusto that they had possessed prior to Wright's big play.

Redshirt-junior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said that Wright's play came at the perfect moment.

“He does a very great job for us,” Mathis said. “Plays like that, that’s what we need. Especially in big games like this. We’re just going to keep rolling with it.”