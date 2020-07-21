SI All-American has High Praise for Alabama's Interior Offensive Line Commitments

SI All-American is in the process of releasing top-player rankings for each position group in the recruiting Class of 2020. Next up is interior linemen.

Recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II have been tracking blockers with the best guard and center traits for the next level, including power, punch, anchor, lateral ability and overall movement skill.

James Brockermeyer, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound center out of All Saints Epsicopal in Fort Worth, Texas, who recently committed to Alabama, made the top-10 list:

"Freshly committed to Alabama, Brockermeyer checks in as a top IOL prospect and we currently feel has the best center traits in the class. The heady tone-setter is tough from the pivot and has savvy, vision and competitiveness. Brockermeyer can execute a no-look gun snap before using good lateral agility to lead flow and cutoff linebackers with good angles. He’s tough at the point and can generate solid churn to dictate to his targets.

"The Crimson Tide pledge does not panic with a man on his head versus tight/odd fronts and can use quickness and leverage to win early versus bigger noses. Versatility is also an attribute Brockermeyer possesses, as we feel he can also man either guard spot in Tuscaloosa as well."

Among the players who just missed was Terrence Ferguson, the Crimson Tide's latest commitment.

"Ferguson is joining an elite offensive line class that is being constructed for Alabama. He works as a left tackle right now, yet he has the versatility to move across the front. The Peach State native has the strength to play big and stout at the point before churning with a grudge to finish. Ferguson is a plus athlete for his position, showing quick feet and sound movement skills when asked to pull and climb. With his ability to work with solid hand placement and redirect, we also feel strong about his potential as an interior pass-protector. Ferguson has swing offensive lineman traits that should suit him well in Tuscaloosa."

With the college football season rapidly approaching there are seemingly a lot of questions still left unanswered. A theory came out over the weekend that smaller, non-power five conference schools in the lower level of Division I — the FCS — might consider moving their football season into the spring.

Not only would the schools get out from under the shadow of the Power 5, but they might score more TV contracts from a football-desperate audience that might have to continue staying at home.

SI senior writer Pat Forde provides the latest college football updates and his thoughts on this theory:

Meanwhile, Ross Dellenger takes a close at the NCAA's stringent contact tracing protocol, which will be a 'massive challenge' for overcome.

“Are you telling me a contact is you and I lining up against each other and you block or tackle me and two days later I come down with the virus and you’re out?” asks a college athletic director. “Then you’re not going to finish a season.”

With high-risk contacts to the virus subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, is a college football season even possible?

