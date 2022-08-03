Skip to main content

Sights and Sounds from the Nick's Kids Foundation Luncheon

See Nick Saban and the Alabama players spending time with fans at the annual event.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since 2019, the Nick's Kids Foundation was back in Bryant-Denny Stadium to host a luncheon to honor and support those who support the foundation and provide kids the opportunity to meet the Alabama head coach and some of the Crimson Tide players. 

Last year, the Sabans were honored with a street named after the foundation for the work the family has done for the city of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Saban and 10 players spent time with fans and presented more than $572,000 worth of checks to local non-profit organizations. Overall, the Sabans and Nick's Kids have donated more than $11 million to deserving organizations in the Tuscaloosa community and around the state since 2007. 

"This is always one of my favorite days of the year,” Saban said. “To have the opportunity to see that Nick’s Kids is actually creating some opportunities for some kids maybe to have a little better quality of life, to thank all the people who actually help the kids have a better quality of life, and to actually thank Miss Terry and her volunteers for doing all they do to help create opportunities." 

Saban was especially proud of his players that were there to spend time giving back to the community. Will Anderson, Henry To'oTo'o, Dallas Turner and transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burtons were among the players in attendance. The day before fall camp starts in Tuscaloosa, the ten student athletes spent over an hour signing autographs for dozens of excited kids. 

Check out some of the sights from the event in the photo gallery and videos below. 

