Six-Week Preseason Practice Plan Will Likely Soon Become Reality

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is reporting that the NCAA's long-talked-about six-week preseason practice plan will soon become reality thanks to a proposal set for approval later this week.

It would mean football coaches could begin interacting with their players as soon as the second week of July and soon after start conducting walk-through practices.

Alabama is one of the schools that didn't get a single spring practice.

On the heels of the SEC basketball tournament being canceled after it had already started, Alabama suspended spring football hours before the first practice on March 13, and four days later the league cancelled all spring sports.

A draft of the plan has been circulated to conference offices and athletic departments for feedback. NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve the plan on Thursday. The NCAA D-I Council would then have to pass it during its next meeting, set for June 17.

“We’re 90% there,” Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director and chair of the Oversight Committee, told Sports Illustrated in an interview Monday.

Unless something changes, the scheduling for the different stages of workouts will be based off the football schedule and the team's opener, not on when school is set to open.

Alabama is set to face Southern California in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 5, So it could begin required workouts July 13, enhanced training July 24 and camp Aug. 7

Baseball

If you're especially missing baseball, which doesn't appear to be close to working out its differences and getting back on the field, Stephanie Apstein has a look at Stephen Strasburg. Maybe the most-hyped pitching prospect in history made his Major League Baseball debut 10 years ago.

Yes, it was really 10 years ago that's not a typo.

The Pittsburgh Pirates still remember the game like it was last week.

Recalled one: "He throws a thousand miles an hour. He’s got a spitball, a knuckleball, a three-seamer."

Sports Illustrated

Did You Notice?

• College football teams that have climbed the most since 2010.

• Opinion: The NBA should support players who choose to protest when the season resumes.

• Little League baseball is slowly returning, with restrictions that will take some getting used to.

• The NCAA dropped the hammer on Oklahoma State in its first sanctions tied to the FBI scandal.

• Joey Votto wrote an op-ed for the Cincinnati Enquirer about coming to grips with his own racial blindspots.

• Current and former Cincinnati players are petitioning for Marge Schott’s name to be removed from the ballpark. Check out Rick Reilly’s 1996 Sports Illustrated story on the former Reds owner if you want to understand why.

• Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle said in a statement released Sunday that he did not make racist comments to players during their time in the program.